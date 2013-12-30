Preview: Virginia at Tennessee

Tennessee does not need to be reminded how well Virginia plays defense. The Volunteers host the Cavaliers on Monday looking to fare better offensively than the 38-point performance Tennessee put up in last season’s eight-point loss to Virginia. The Cavaliers are at it again on the defensive end through 12 games this season, ranking second in the country by allowing just 54.2 points per contest.

Virginia has allowed 60 or more points just three times, beating Norfolk State 66-56 in its final game before Christmas break on Dec. 23 to win its second in a row. The Cavaliers will face a challenge in forcing turnovers against a Tennessee squad that is sixth nationally in fewest turnovers at 9.7. The Volunteers also have not played since Dec. 23, beating Morehead State 82-67 to snap a two-game skid.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA (9-3): Senior Joe Harris leads the Cavaliers in scoring at 11.4, while sophomore Justin Anderson has led Virginia in points the past two games. Sophomore Malcolm Brogdon, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, averages 10.3 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds. Transfer sophomore Anthony Gill, who played at South Carolina before sitting out last season, is averaging nine points while shooting 68.3 percent from the field.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (7-4): The Volunteers do a good job of crashing the offensive backboard, leading the SEC and ranking fourth nationally with 16 offensive boards per contest. Senior Jordan McRae averages 18.7 points, fourth in the conference, while junior Jarnell Stokes is second in scoring (13.6) and grabs 9.6 rebounds per game with six double-doubles. The Volunteers are shooting just 39.8 percent from the field over their past three games.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers have held opponents to 37 percent shooting from the field, ranking seventh in the nation.

2. Tennessee sophomore Derek Reese made the most of his season debut against Morehead State, setting career highs with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes.

3. Virginia has won eight of 12 meetings with Tennessee.

PREDICTION: Virginia 56, Tennessee 51