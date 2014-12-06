Preview: Virginia at VCU

No. 6 Virginia puts an unbeaten record on the line when it visits state-rival VCU on Saturday. After outlasting former ACC rival and No. 22 Maryland Wednesday, the Cavaliers turn their attention to unranked VCU, which should pose a significant challenge. “They pride themselves on causing a lot of havoc and I think it’s going to be a very interesting game this year,” Virginia guard Malcolm Brogdon told reporters. “I think it’s going to be a lot different than last year.”

The Rams, who were picked No. 16 in the preseason before falling out of the rankings after losses to current No. 9 Villanova and Old Dominion, should have plenty of confidence after last year’s 59-56 win at Virginia. In what is billed as “Shakaville” in reference to coach Shaka Smart, fans have already begun sleeping outside the Siegel Center in anticipation of this game, which impressed sophomore Mo Alie-Cox. “It’s just good to see a real supportive fan base, that they care so much about basketball that they’d be willing to sleep outside days before the game,” Cox told reporters.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA (8-0): The Cavaliers could be shorthanded for the game if starters Justin Anderson and Darion Atkins, both of whom left Wednesday’s game early, aren’t able to suit up. Anderson, who appeared to injure his left ankle in the second half, was reportedly in a walking boot while Atkins fell hard on his back. Anderson is Virginia’s leading scorer at 15.1 points per game and Atkins supplies 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest for the Cavaliers, who have made no official announcement on the status for either player.

ABOUT VCU (5-2): As they have all season, the Rams will once again rely heavily on Treveon Graham and Melvin Johnson, who together have accounted for 34.5 of the team’s 77.3 points per game. VCU shoots just 43.3 percent as a team, but if you take into account just the top five players in terms of minutes - Graham, Johnson, Briante Weber, Jordan Burgess and Alie-Cox - that number goes up to 46.8 percent. Weber gives the Rams 8.8 points, four rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, but his most important number is the 3.8 steals per contest -- tops in Division I.

TIP-INS

1. The victory last year for the Rams was just the second in 12 meetings with the Cavaliers.

2. Anderson also averages 4.5 rebounds per game and is 17-of-30 on 3-pointers.

3. VCU, Duke and Syracuse are the only three teams with 26 or more wins each of the last five years.

PREDICTION: Virginia 57, VCU 52