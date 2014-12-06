Virginia pulls away from VCU, stays unbeaten

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was the pack-line defense of the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers against the havoc pressure of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Saturday afternoon in a state showdown of two of the best defensive clubs in the country.

But the great shooting of guard Justin Anderson and forward Anthony Gill was too much for the host Rams as unbeaten Virginia went on a 15-0 run down the stretch and won 74-57 at Siegel Center.

The Rams had won their last 22 games at home, and it had been 680 days since VCU lost on West Broad Street.

Anderson, who hurt his ankle in a win at Maryland on Wednesday, made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and all six free throws to score a game-high 21 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

“He was the best player in the game,” VCU coach Shaka Smart said. “He is just a complete player. I think the guy is going to play in the NBA someday.”

Virginia guard Malcolm Brogdon said, “Justin is a crazy athlete. It was good to see him out there.”

“He was terrific. He looked pretty good,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “He battled through it. He really let the game come to him.”

Gill made 7 of 9 shots, scored 18 points and tallied eight rebounds, and Brogdon made 6 of 9 from the field for 15 points as the Cavaliers connected on 68.3 percent.

Guard London Perrantes had nine assists for Virginia and center Mike Tobey, in his third start this year, had eight points and eight rebounds.

“He has come a long way,” Smart said of Perrantes. “He got in the lane a great deal. These guys have gotten better.”

Gill had a subpar game last season when VCU won at Virginia as he was held scoreless in 16 minutes and did not take a shot.

“We have a lot more maturity on the team this year. It felt really good,” Gill said of the 15-0 run. “That is what we wanted to do coming into this game. We all decided together to play defense.”

Gill made two free throws with 4:14 left to make it 66-55 and lefty Anderson buried a 3-pointer in front of the Virginia bench to make it 69-55 with 3:15 remaining.

Perrantes scored to make it 71-55 and Brogdon hit a trey to build the margin to 74-55 as VCU fans headed to the exits after Virginia’s 15-0 run put the game away.

“We were having trouble with that middle ball screen. We made an adjustment,” Bennett said of the 15-0 run. “We got better defensively. That was a huge momentum boost for us.”

Virginia is 9-0 for the first time since the 2001-02 season while the Rams, ranked in the Top 25 before Monday, fell to 5-3.

Virginia Commonwealth was paced by guard/forward Treveon Graham’s 17 points. Guard Melvin Johnson scored 15 and guard Briante Weber had five assists.

Virginia won the battle of the boards 35-21 while the Rams shot just 38.3 percent.

“Their guys showed a great deal of poise,” Smart said.

Bennett told his team not to get caught up in the crazy crowd, most of whom came early and wore white T-shirts as part of a giveaway.

“Don’t get caught up in the emotions,” he said. “Just play. Defensively I said you have to give a great effort. Don’t worry about anything but the moment. We were fortunate to win. I think that experience showed for us down the stretch.”

NOTES: F Darion Atkins, who hurt his back at Maryland, did not play for Virginia. ... It was the first time Virginia played at Siegel Center, which opened in 1999. The last time the Cavaliers played VCU in Richmond was during the 1998-99 season. ... The Cavaliers entered the game allowing only 46.3 points per game, the second-best mark in the country. The Cavaliers had held opponents to 70 points or fewer in the previous 14 games, the best in the nation. ... Virginia is off until Dec. 18, when the Cavaliers host Cleveland State in Charlottesville. ... VCU hosts Northern Iowa next Saturday. ... Virginia is 11-2 against VCU in a series that dates to 1976-77. ... VCU won last year at Virginia, where Treveon Graham hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in a 59-56 victory on Nov. 12, 2013.