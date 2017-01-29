Preview: Virginia at Villanova

Following a tough loss, Villanova faces another challenging foe Sunday against visiting Virginia. The second-ranked Wildcats had won five straight before their late collapse against Marquette, while the 13th-ranked Cavaliers enter with a terrific defense, as usual.

Villanova wasted a 17-point lead in the loss to Marquette, although coach Jay Wright isn't panicking about the defending national champions. "It was a great college basketball game that we came out on the wrong end of," Wright told reporters. "Marquette deserves the credit. We've got to get back to learn from our mistakes and get back to work." Virginia has claimed five straight victories, capped by an impressive 17-point road win at Notre Dame, to improve to 6-1 on the road. "Every game is a big one for us," Caviliers coach Tony Bennett said this week. "Now we get a chance to go against a terrific team in a hostile environment. We'll have to show up and play."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT VIRGINIA (16-3): The Cavaliers enter with the nation's best scoring defense (53.3) and have yielded 54, 49 and 54 points in their last three outings. London Perrantes registered 22 points against Notre Dame, although he was held without an assist for the first time this season. Marial Shayok continued his productive month, notching double-digit points for the sixth time in seven games after failing to reach double digits in nine of the first 12 games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (19-2): The Wildcats were unable to overcome 6-of-34 3-point shooting versus Marquette with Kris Jenkins going 0-of-6 from the arc as part of a two-point performance. Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 20 points, while Jalen Brunson added 19 and Josh Hart chipped in 16 as the team suffered just its second loss in the last 27 games. Hart (19 points per game) has scored at least 10 points in all 21 outings and also has multiple steals in four straight contests.

TIP-INS

1. Brunson has made at least half his shots in 11 straight games.

2. Bridges is aiming to score in double figures for a third straight game for the first time this season.

3. In his last seven games, Perrantes is 20-of-35 (57.1 percent) from long distance.

PREDICTION: Villanova 66, Virginia 59