Preview: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Virginia visits in-state rival Virginia Tech on Tuesday as heavy favorites to extend its longest ACC win streak in 32 years. The Hokies snapped a 10-game losing streak with Saturday’s 52-45 win over Miami, but they’ll need an even better effort to upset No. 13 Virginia, which stands at 12-1 in ACC play for the first time since 1981-82. The Cavaliers boast the nation’s top defense, allowing an average of 55.6 points, while Virginia Tech was held under 60 points in five of its last six games.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon averages a team-high 15.1 points in league games for Virginia, which turned around its season after losing at Tennessee by 35 points on Dec. 30. The Cavaliers have posted double-figure wins in nine ACC games, and they’re 6-1 on the road in league play after going 2-7 in conference road games last season. “We don’t change our mentality when we go on the road,” Brogdon told The Daily Progress. “We have a saying on our team: defense travels.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA (21-5, 12-1 ACC): The Cavaliers, who have won nine straight, trail top-ranked Syracuse by one-half game in the ACC standings and feature one of the most balanced teams in the country with six players averaging between 12.3 and 6.9 points overall. Guard Joe Harris scored 16 points and moved into second place on the school’s career list for made 3-pointers with 241 on Saturday, when the Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak at Clemson with a 63-58 victory. Brogdon, shooting 90.2 percent from the foul line, scored a team-high 18 points in last month’s 65-45 win over Virginia Tech.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-15, 2-10): Forward C.J. Barksdale battled through a groin injury and collected 12 points and seven rebounds to help the Hokies complete a season sweep of the Hurricanes. Guard Adam Smith will miss his eighth straight game due to a stress fracture in his left leg, but guard Ben Emelogu played through a sprained ankle against Miami and had nine points. Guard Devin Wilson, averaging a team-high 36.5 minutes in league play, led the Hokies with 12 points in last month’s loss to the Cavaliers.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia leads the all-time series 85-53, including four straight wins.

2. Virginia Tech F Cadarian Raines, averaging 6.7 points off the bench in league play, is listed as questionable after missing last Saturday’s game due to illness.

3. The Cavaliers are 17-1 when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Virginia 71, Virginia Tech 60