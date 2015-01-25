Preview: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Virginia is playing defense at a level rarely seen in the modern era of college basketball. The second-ranked Cavaliers look to continue their unblemished season Sunday when they visit Virginia Tech in an ACC matchup. Virginia leads the nation in points allowed (49.3) and has given up fewer than 30 points three times this season - no other team has done it more than once - after defeating Georgia Tech 57-28 on Thursday.

“We’re not going to give in,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said after Thursday’s win. “We’re not going to give them an easy look. Everything’s got to be contested ... Don’t yield, don’t yield, and I think our guys embraced that most of the possessions.” Bennett’s team, which isn’t dominant in recording blocks or steals, has allowed more than 57 points three times all season. Virginia Tech enters this matchup seeking its first win since Dec. 27.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA (18-0, 6-0 ACC): The Cavaliers are off to their best start since opening 23-0 in 1980-81 even though they rank outside the top 50 in blocks (4.7) and outside the top 300 in steals (4.9). Bennett preaches solid man-to-man defense and his scheme harassed Georgia Tech into 24.5 percent shooting - 0-of-12 from 3-point range - en route to the lowest point total ever allowed in an ACC game. Offensively, Justin Anderson has been a bright spot with team highs of 14.1 points and 52.6 percent 3-point shooting.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-10, 0-5): The Hokies’ five-game skid has included four double-digit losses, including an 85-60 setback versus Notre Dame on Thursday, as they played their second straight game without freshman Justin Bibbs (concussion), who leads the team at 13.6 points per game. Adam Smith, who shot 2-of-11 against the Fighting Irish, contributes 12.4 points, while Devin Wilson pitches in 7.4 points and a team-high 4.3 assists. Hokies forward Joey Van Zegeren - the team’s third-leading scorer (9.8) and top rebounder (5.3) - has left the team, coach Buzz Williams announced Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won 21 straight home games, 20 of those victories coming by at least 10 points.

2. Virginia Tech has lost five straight in the series.

3. The Hokies shoot 60.3 percent from the foul line, although Van Zegeren (13-of-41) was a big part of the problem.

PREDICTION: Virginia 58, Virginia Tech 44