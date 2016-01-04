Preview: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Virginia is living up to its reputation as a hard-nosed squad (eighth in Division I in scoring defense) and ranks as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country (13th), but the recent emergence of 7-foot reserve center Mike Tobey may be giving it yet another dimension. Coming off two of his best offensive efforts of the season, Tobey and the fifth-ranked Cavaliers eye a 12th consecutive victory Monday when they travel to Virginia Tech.

Tobey, who won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award last season, got his senior campaign off on the right foot by averaging 10.2 points during his team’s 4-1 start, but scored a total of 20 points over his next six games before coming alive with a season-high 16 on Wednesday versus Oakland and 15 in Saturday’s conference opener against Notre Dame. '‘He’s a great player, has a soft touch around the basket and takes up a lot of space on defense. When his mind is right, he can be a really effective player for the team and help us get to the next level,’ senior forward Anthony Gill said. The Hokies won their ACC opener for only the third time since joining the league in 2004-05, downing North Carolina State 73-68 in overtime Saturday to end a two-game skid. Virginia Tech has dropped the last seven meetings in this series, although the last two games in Blacksburg have been decided by a total of seven points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA (12-1, 1-0 ACC): Senior guard Malcolm Brogdon (team-high 16.8 points) snapped out of a three-game slump by going 9-of-14 versus Notre Dame en route to 24 points, sparking an efficient offensive effort by the Cavaliers, who shot 57.1 percent from the field and committed only seven turnovers. Gill (15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds) is the first Virginia player since Sean Singletary in 2007-08 to score in double figures in each of the first 13 games of the season and ranks sixth in the conference in field-goal percentage (59.5), converting at a 67.3-percent clip over the last five contests. The 6-8 senior forward has tallied at least 10 points in 16 consecutive games dating back to last season.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-5, 1-0): While their teammates were struggling from the field (8-for-29), the backcourt duo of junior Seth Allen (team-leading 14.6 points) and sophomore Jalen Hudson (7.6) combined to go 19-of-40 and scored 23 points apiece in the Hokies’ win over the Wolfpack. “I’ve said since Thanksgiving (of 2014) that (Hudson is) the most talented guy on our roster. … He doesn’t have to score 23 every night, but he has to be in a position that they’re guarding him like he potentially could score 23,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams told reporters. Sophomore guard Justin Bibbs (11.9) went 0-for-3 beyond the arc in the win, dropping him from first to third in the nation in 3-point percentage (56.9).

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won nine of the last 10 meetings and leads the all-time series 88-53.

2. F Zach LeDay has seven of Virginia Tech’s conference-best 12 double-doubles. LeDay is the first Hokie with seven double-doubles in a season since Jeff Allen produced 15 in 2010-11.

3. The Cavaliers are 27-1 in ACC home games over the past four seasons.

PREDICTION: Virginia 68, Virginia Tech 60