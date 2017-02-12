Preview: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Sandwiched between a big win over Louisville and a heavyweight fight versus Duke, No. 13 Virginia will need little help getting up for its visit to in-state rival Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Sunday. The Cavaliers have owned the series of late, winning nine of the last 10 games, including a 71-48 thrashing at home on Feb. 1.

"Obviously, we know that (Cassell Coliseum) is crazy," Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins told reporters, "because every time we go in there, we're in a close game, whether we come out on top or we lose. (Virginia coach Tony Bennett will) bring that up for sure, but it's just another game we've got to be locked in for. We've just got to come out with some fire and really be ready to play and be locked in for 40 minutes." Wilkins scored a career-best 15 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds in the first contest, while junior guard Devon Hall added a career-high 17 points as Virginia posted its largest margin of victory in the series since a 25-point win in 1991. On Monday, the Cavaliers used a 22-5 spurt early in the second half to wipe out a two-point halftime deficit and defeated an undermanned fourth-ranked Louisville squad 71-55. After getting pounded by the Cavaliers, being held to a season low in points while shooting 35.7 percent in the game, Virginia Tech dropped a 74-68 decision at Miami on Wednesday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA (18-5, 8-3 ACC): Senior guard London Perrantes scored 18 points and Wilkins added his first career double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks Monday night against the Cardinals. Perrantes leads Virginia in scoring at 12.2 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 in 2013-14). Wilkins (7.7 points) leads the team in rebounding (6.1 per game), blocked shots (33) and steals (27).

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (16-7, 5-6): Sophomore guard Justin Robinson led five players in double figures with 15 points, but the Hokies fell behind by as many as 17 in the second half in the loss to the Hurricanes. Senior forward Zach LeDay, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds against Miami, leads the team in scoring (15.7 points), is second in rebounds (6.8) and has scored in double figures in 21 of 22 games this season. Four others average double figures, including 6-6 sophomore Chris Clarke, who produces 11.7 points, a team-high 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 90-54 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 20-29 mark in Blacksburg, in the series that dates back to 1914-15.

2. The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense (54 points per game) and third in turnovers per game (10).

3. The Commonwealth Clash is a friendly rivalry between the two schools across all school-sponsored sports with 22 individual event points on the line. The Cavaliers have won the last two years, but the Hokies lead this year's Clash 4.5-3.5.

PREDICTION: Virginia 70, Virginia Tech 56