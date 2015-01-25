Virginia survives off day vs. rival Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia’s defense kept it in games during much of Tony Bennett’s tenure in Charlottesville. But the second-ranked Cavaliers needed a big burst of offense from guard Justin Anderson to overcome a 10-point second-half deficit and avoid a massive upset Sunday.

Anderson sparked a late rally with eight points in a three-minute span in the second half, and the Cavaliers escaped Cassell Coliseum with a 50-47 victory over the rival Virginia Tech Hokies.

Anderson, a guard, scored a team-high 12 points, most coming in the final six minutes. He also blocked Hokies guard Malik Muller’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, helping preserve the Cavaliers’ three-point lead.

The Cavaliers (19-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained one of two unbeaten teams in Division I, joining Kentucky. But their 19th victory was much more difficult than anyone had imagined. The win wasn’t secured until guard Adam Smith’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer spun in and out of the basket.

With fouls to give, Virginia fouled earlier in the possession. The Cavaliers had two men in Smith’s face for the final shot, and it nearly went in anyway.

“Most of you probably thought Adam was going to shoot, and I think they probably did, too,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said.

Smith scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Hokies (8-11, 0-6).

The Cavaliers appeared to be in control late in the first half. Forward Anthony Gill’s basket put Virginia up 24-13 with 6:35 left, but after that, the Hokies found ways to solve the Cavaliers’ pack-line defense.

Guard Devin Wilson penetrated, scored and drew a foul, the free throw completing the three-point play to cut Virginia’s lead to 24-16. That started a 14-6 half-ending burst for the Hokies, a run capped by Smith’s twisting jumper in the lane with two seconds left to cut the lead to 30-27 heading into the break.

Virginia guard Malcolm Brogdon hit a 3-pointer 26 seconds into the second half to extend the lead to 33-27, but the Cavaliers went stone cold after that. Muller scored 34 seconds later, jumpstarting a 16-0 Hokies run. When Virginia guard Mariol Shayok missed a shot, forward Mike Tobey grabbed the rebound. But Wilson stripped the ball from Tobey and went coast to coast for a layup, giving the Hokies a 43-33 lead with 10:42 left.

“It didn’t look promising and I know that,” Bennett said. “With college basketball and young guys, you just keep hanging and you never know. I think the experience of our guys helped.”

Virginia handled tough road situations well this season, winning at Maryland, Notre Dame and VCU. And the Cavaliers kept their composure, even facing a double-digit deficit. Cavaliers guard London Perrantes finally snapped Virginia’s cold streak with a 3-pointer with 10:21 left, cutting the Tech lead to 43-36 and ending a 9:14 scoring drought.

The Hokies went cold after that and Virginia crept back into the game. Anderson, the ACC’s leading 3-point shooter, knocked down a contested 3 right in front of the Cavaliers’ bench with 5:37 left, part of a 17-2 run that gave the Virginia the lead.

Virginia tied the game at 45 when Perrantes found Anderson for a backdoor alley-oop with 3:27 left, and Anderson gave the Cavaliers the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 2:10 to play.

“I don’t know if he’s a guy that anybody necessarily can stop,” Williams said of Anderson. “I think we slowed him down for a little bit. But I think when it was time to win, he was the guy we had problems dealing with.”

The Hokies managed just four points in the final 10:42. After being blown at home by Notre Dame on Thursday, Williams was happy with the Hokies’ effort. But even that superior effort left his undermanned team winless after six conference games, Tech’s worst start since joining the conference in 2004-05.

“When we don’t play hard, we get beat by 30,” Williams said. “If you want to compete at the high-major level, you have to play incredibly hard. That’s just the prerequisite. That does not ensure anything. ... It was a game. But when it’s time to win, those things are just a prerequisite to doing what you want to be able to do.”

NOTES: Freshman G Justin Bibbs, Virginia Tech’s leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, missed his third straight game due to a concussion. ... Virginia has won the last six meetings in the series. ... Sunday marked the first basketball sellout at Virginia Tech since the final home game of the 2011-12 season. ... Virginia improved to 44-2 under Bennett when holding teams to fewer than 50 points.