Preview: Virginia at Wake Forest

Virginia continues to ride the nation’s top defense to victory, even as it absorbs blows to its struggling offense. The third-ranked Cavaliers travel to Wake Forest on Wednesday, hoping guard London Perrantes will be able to play after a nasty collision with leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon in Sunday’s 51-41 victory over Florida State. The Demon Deacons put a scare into Virginia on Feb. 14, falling 61-60 when Brogdon forced a Codi Miller-McIntyre turnover in the final seconds.

Brogdon returned minutes after the collision sporting three stitches on his forehead, while Perrantes – who suffered a broken nose and mild concussion – did not return and is listed as day-to-day. Wake Forest is the only team to score more than 49 points on the Cavaliers in Virginia’s past five games, but then allowed 88 points in Saturday’s 13-point defeat at Notre Dame. Devin Thomas, held to three free throws in the first meeting with Virginia, shot 10-of-17 from the field for 26 points against the Fighting Irish.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic, FSN Carolinas, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGNIA (25-1, 13-1 ACC): The Cavaliers are 212th nationally in scoring and have struggled without second-leading scorer Justin Anderson, who is out with a broken finger. Forward Anthony Gill is averaging 13.3 points and eight rebounds in his past four games, scoring 19 points against Wake Forest. The Cavaliers hold opponents to 50.5 points per game and have won six in a row since their only loss, Jan. 31 to fifth-ranked Duke.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-15, 4-10): The Demon Deacons are 3-7 in their past 10 games, suffering four losses by six points or less and twice falling in overtime. Miller-McIntyre leads Wake Forest in scoring at 14 points per game, but is averaging just 9.5 in his past four contests after scoring 23 points Feb. 3 against North Carolina State. Thomas leads the ACC in double-doubles (12).

TIP-INS

1. Virginia F Darion Atkins, the team’s lone scholarship senior, reached double figures Sunday for the first time in 11 games with 11 points.

2. Wake Forest F Konstantinos Mitoglou hit six 3-pointers in back-to-back games against Miami and Virginia before going 0-of-3 against Notre Dame.

3. The Cavaliers limit opponents to 35.7 percent shooting from the arc, tops in the league and third nationally.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, Wake Forest 58