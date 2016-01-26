Preview: Virginia at Wake Forest

In the view of Virginia senior Anthony Gill, the 12th-ranked Cavaliers have to get off to better starts in road games in order to snap a three-game losing streak away from home. Virginia looks to end that skid Tuesday when it travels to struggling Wake Forest, hoping for a better result than in upset losses at Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Florida State.

“We don’t really come out the way we should, the way we would at home games, and that has been a problem for us all year especially during ACC play,” Gill told reporters after Sunday’s home victory over Syracuse. The Demon Deacons are 0-2 during the midst of a four-game run against ranked competition, and Tuesday’s contest is the eighth of the season against a ranked opponent. “We know that the league that we play in, night in and night out, it’s going to be a beast,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said after the Demon Deacons’ 77-63 loss Saturday at Miami (Fla.). Virginia looks to beat the Demon Deacons for the fourth straight time and fifth time in the past six meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA (15-4, 4-3 ACC): The Cavaliers continue to play defense as well as anybody in the country, ranking sixth in the nation in scoring defense (61.4 points per game). Senior guard Malcolm Brogdon has scored 20 or more points nine times, averaging a team-best 17 points per game. Gill ranks second in the ACC in field-goal percentage (60.2 percent) and is five points away from reaching 1,000 for his Virginia career.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-9, 1-6 ACC): Senior forward Devin Thomas leads all active ACC players in career double-doubles (31), and leads the Demon Deacons with 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest. Freshman guard Bryant Crawford continues making a big impact, ranking second on the team in scoring at 12.7 points while leading Wake Forest in scoring nine times. But Wake Forest has struggled to slow opposing offenses, allowing a conference-worst 79.1 points per game while giving up 80 or more points four times this month.

TIP-INS

1. The Demon Deacons shot 6-of-18 from 3-point range Saturday, after going 4-of-38 in their previous two games.

2. Crawford leads Wake Forest in 3-point shooting (40.7 percent) while ranking fifth in the ACC in assists (4.6).

3. The Cavaliers look to avoid their first four-game road losing streak since 2012-13.

PREDICTION: Virginia 79, Wake Forest 64