Virginia cuts down Wake Forest 70-34

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Virginia just made sure it relied on what it does best.

Playing defense at a fever pitch, the short-handed Cavaliers never missed a beat, with forward Anthony Gill scoring 11 points as second-ranked Virginia demolished Wake Forest 70-34 on Wednesday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

“We talked about it being a program game,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “Doing it the way we have to. It’s all hands on deck.”

Forward Darion Atkins added 10 points for first-place Virginia (26-1, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won a one-point decision against Wake Forest less than two weeks ago.

In the rematch, the Cavaliers did this without starting point guard London Perrantes, who was out with a broken nose and mild concussion sustained three nights earlier. He was seated on the Virginia bench next to guard Justin Anderson, who is out after finger surgery.

“It was all a matter of being able to step up with two starters out,” guard Devon Hall said. “It was about executing the defense. It is a challenge definitely, but we’ve got guys on the bench ready to go.”

Virginia, which lost in its past 10 visits here, excelled at both ends of the court for large segments of the game.

“I know Wake Forest wasn’t quite right,” Bennett said. “I hope we had something to do with it with our defense.”

Forward Dinos Mitoglou scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for Wake Forest (12-16, 4-11), which played its third game in a row against a Top 10 opponent.

It was the Demon Deacons’ lowest point total in 26 seasons since Lawrence Joel Coliseum opened.

“This should be short and sweet,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. “This was a beatdown. ... We didn’t bring it.”

The bulge grew to 41-15 just 90 seconds into the second half. It was 61-23 with less than seven minutes to play.

When the Demon Deacons fell into a 36-point hole, it marked its largest deficit of the season, surpassing a Nov. 19 loss at Arkansas.

Wake Forest’s 21.8 percent shooting from the field (12 of 55) was also a coliseum low for the program. Virginia blocked eight shots, adding to the Demon Deacons’ woes.

“They’ve got the game in control and they’re still flying around on defense,” Manning said. “That’s what the No. 2 team in the country does.”

Virginia has won its first 10 true road games for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

The Cavaliers shot 50 percent (28 of 56) from the field and overcame 11 turnovers. They held a 45-29 rebounding advantage.

For Wake Forest, the outcome means it will be one of four teams playing on the first day of next month’s ACC Tournament unless it wins its next three games and Miami loses four in a row.

With about 14 minutes left, Wake Forest put in sophomore guard Trent VanHorn, who hadn’t played in an ACC game.

Virginia shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first half, building a 36-15 halftime advantage.

It marked Wake Forest’s lowest-scoring half of the season.

Virginia guard Evan Nolte’s 3-pointer made it 31-13.

The Cavaliers, who led 17-7 after 11 1/2 minutes, connected on 14 of their final 22 shots from the field in the opening half.

Wake Forest, which hadn’t played since a Feb. 17 loss at Notre Dame, made only four of its first 16 shots from the floor.

Both teams were charged with seven first-half turnovers, but with the Demon Deacons making only 1 of 8 3-pointers, those were more costly to them.

NOTES: This was the second meeting between the teams in 12 days, with Virginia winning 61-60 on Feb. 14 in Charlottesville, Va. ... With G London Perrantes out of Virginia’s lineup as he recovers from a broken nose and mild concussion sustained Sunday night, the Cavaliers used freshman G Marial Shayok as a starter. It was Shayok’s first starting assignment. ... Virginia entered the week ranked first nationally in scoring defense, allowing 50.5 points per game. ... Before the game, Wake Forest junior G Codi Miller-McIntyre was honored in a brief presentation for recently reaching 1,000 points. He was the 50th player in program history to reach that mark. ... Virginia is back in action Saturday for its last home game against Virginia Tech. Wake Forest plays its home finale Sunday night against Pittsburgh.