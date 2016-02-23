Preview: Virginia Tech at Boston College

Virginia Tech seeks consecutive wins for the first time in over a month when it visits last-place Boston College in an ACC matchup Tuesday night. The Hokies are coming off an 83-73 win over Florida State on Saturday that has Buzz Williams’ squad - which has finished last in the conference four seasons in a row - at least dreaming of a better March this time around.

“I think we’re a long way away from playing in any postseason tournament, but I do think winning today at least gives us hope and I think hope is the most valuable thing in life, if not in sport,” Williams told reporters. Williams did express concern for his team’s chances on the road, where it is 1-6 in league play, including four double-digit losses. However, that might not matter much against the Eagles, who are running out of chances to pick up a conference win after dropping their 14th straight game Sunday at Wake Forest. They produced just 14 points in the opening half and fell shy of the 50-point mark for the fifth time in league play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (14-13, 6-8 ACC): Seth Allen shook off a pair of lackluster performances with 23 points in the win over the Seminoles, shooting better than 50 percent (7-of-11) for the second time all season. His accuracy was part of a season-high 52.8 percent showing for the Hokies, who also had their best effort from beyond the arc with 11 makes in 19 attempts. Standout freshman Chris Clarke, who missed 12 games earlier in the season following surgery on his right foot, left in the first half after injuring his left ankle.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-20, 0-14): Eli Carter scored 18 points and Garland Owens added 13 in the loss to the Demon Deacons, while their teammates combined for an atrocious 6-of-37 display from the floor. “For whatever reason, we just didn’t come to play,” Eagles coach Jim Christian told the media. “I‘m embarrassed, because we can play much better than that. The last two games are probably the best two games we’ve played all year, but tonight we were awful in all facets.” Christian’s team had actually been competitive in three straight games against North Carolina, Syracuse and Clemson, but Sunday’s result was its seventh ACC loss by at least 22 points.

TIP-INS

1. Eagles F A.J. Turner (ankle) has missed three straight games and fellow freshman G Jerome Robinson (wrist) has been sidelined for seven in a row.

2. Hokies G Justin Robinson is averaging 13.7 points on 68.4 percent shooting in his last three games.

3. BC has won the last four meetings and eight of the last nine.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 65, Boston College 58