Preview: Virginia Tech at Boston College

Virginia Tech is no stranger to close games this season, going 7-3 in games decided by five points or fewer, including a thrilling one-point win over Clemson on Tuesday. Boston College on the other hand, riding an 11-game losing streak, would be happy for a close game at this point when they host the Hokies on Saturday.

Guard Seth Allen drained a 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to play to carry the Hokies to a 71-70 victory over Clemson as Virginia Tech improved to 3-1 in its last four games - all decided by no more than four points. “Three games last week in seven days, two of them on the road. We haven’t been in a great rhythm but, as best we can, we’ve been trying to stay in a routine relative to the schedule," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said after the win. The Hokies, who look like a sure bet to make the NCAA Tournament field, beat Virginia by two in double overtime on Feb. 12, edged Pittsburgh by three two days later before falling 94-90 at Louisville last Saturday. Boston College, which has lost six games during its skid by double figures, was blown out 104-72 at Florida State on Monday despite 24 points and 11 rebounds by freshman standout Ky Bowman.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (19-8, 8-7 ACC): Forward Zach LeDay scored 19 points against Clemson and Allen finished with eight, spending most of the first half on the bench after picking up his second foul with a little more than 10 minutes left. While coming off the bench in all but four games this season, LeDay leads the team in scoring (15.5 points), reaching double figures in 26 of 27 games, and is second in rebounds (seven per game). Led by Allen’s 48.4 percent shooting (45-of-93), the Hokies are shooting 39.8 percent beyond the arc this season - ahead of the school record of 39.5 set in 1995-96.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-19, 2-13): Guard Jerome Robinson tallied 21 points and six rebounds against the Seminoles, while fellow sophomore A.J. Turner added 13 points. The 6-2 Bowman (14.4 points, five rebounds per game) has 53 points in his last two games and is averaging 19.7 points on 53.4 percent shooting over his last nine outings while draining 30-of-52 from 3-point territory. Robinson is averaging 19.2 points, four rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.8 minutes per game and is tied with Bowman for the team scoring lead in conference games at 17.9.

TIP-INS

1. The Eagles lead the series 18-10 and are 11-2 in home games, but Virginia Tech has won the last two meetings, most recently an 85-79 victory in Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 29 behind 18 points each from Allen and G Justin Bibbs.

2. Boston College sophomore G Jordan Chatman tied a school record with nine 3-pointers in the earlier loss to Virginia Tech.

3. Bibbs is 175-for-406 from 3-point range in his career, good for 43.1 percent - tops in Virginia Tech history and fifth all-time in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 84, Boston College 71