Boston College 76, Virginia Tech 52: Joe Rahon and Ryan Anderson combined for 38points to lead the Eagles to a season sweep of their Atlantic Coast Conference seriesover the visiting Hokies.

Rahon scored 20points and Anderson had 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots as BostonCollege (6-14, 2-5 ACC) snapped a three-game skid in coming off aneight-day break. Patrick Heckmann came off the Eagles’ bench for a season-high 14points to outscore the Hokies’ bench (11 points) while Olivier Hanlanadded 11 points.

Jarell Eddie hada game-high 23 points and nine rebounds as the lone scorer in double figures forVirginia Tech (8-12, 1-7), which dropped its seventh in a row. Eddie finishedwith three of the Hokies’ four 3-pointers, with the other by Ben Emelogu, whowas Virginia Tech’s next highest scorer with eight points.

The Eagles buriedthe ball in the first half, shooting 68.4 percent from the floor, including7-of-12 from beyond the arc en route to a season-best 14-of-36 from 3-pointrange. Rahon and Andersoncarried Boston College while Eddie was 7-of-10 from the floor in the half for 19points as the rest of the Hokies shot only 6-of-20 to head into the break trailing 46-33.

The Eaglesopened the second half with an 8-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Hanlan,to put the Hokies on ice at 54-33. Virginia Tech never drew closer than 18points the rest of the way as the Hokies shot only 5-of-23 from the floor in thesecond half and were 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hokies were without their third-leadingscorer, G Adam Smith, who was sidelined with a calf injury. ¦ Boston College improvedto 11-1 all-time at home against Virginia Tech. ¦ The Eagles, who rank last inthe ACC in offensive rebounds, had only 10 boards on the offensive end, butoutrebounded the Hokies, 25-20, under their own basket.