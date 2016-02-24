Virginia Tech 71, Boston College 56

Guard Seth Allen scored 14 points and added four assists and four steals as Virginia Tech handed Boston College its 15th consecutive loss, defeating the Eagles 71-56 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Tuesday night in Boston.

Boston College, in the midst of the longest losing streak in program history, became only the second ACC team to start off 0-15 in league play. No team has ever gone winless in the ACC, in either the 16- or 18-game format.

All but one of the 14 losses were by double digits.

Guard Justin Bibbs added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and forward Kerry Blackshear had 10 points and five boards for the Hokies (15-13, 7-8). Virginia Tech won for only the second time in 13 games at Chestnut Hill and ended a four-game overall losing streak against the Eagles.

Allen, coming off a career-high 23 points in an 83-73 home win over Florida State, scored six points and Bibbs posted five during a 13-0 first-half run that broke the game open.

Boston College guard Eli Carter scored 19 points, and center Dennis Clifford delivered 13 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in his second double-double of the season, the third of his career. However, Carter was just 2-for-10 from 3-point range as the Eagles (7-21 overall) went 5-for-28 from behind the arc.