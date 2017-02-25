Virginia Tech hands BC 12th straight loss

Zach LeDay led a group of six players in double figures with 18 points as Virginia Tech routed Boston College 91-75 on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Boston.

LeDay also grabbed seven rebounds while Ty Outlaw scored 16, Seth Allen added 15 and Justin Robinson contributed 14 points and a career-high 11 assists for the Hokies.

Justin Bibbs scored 13 and Ahmed Hill kicked in 12 points as Virginia Tech (20-8, 9-7 ACC) won for the fourth time in its last five games.

Jerome Robinson scored a game-high 25 points and Ky Bowman had 16 to lead Boston College (9-20, 2-14), which lost its 12th straight game and was winless in six games in February.

BC has lost 20 or more games in four of the past six seasons.

Jordan Chatman's layup with 16:25 remaining gave the Eagles their last lead at 46-45 before the Hokies used a 29-12 surge to break the game open. Virginia Tech led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

The Hokies scored the game's first nine points and opened a 14-2 lead early, but Boston College rallied with 11 straight points to pull within one and the Eagles eventually led 40-38 at the break.

At halftime, Boston College retired the jerseys of former stars Dana Barros and John Bagley.

Barros ranks third on the Eagles' all-time scoring list (2,342 points) and played 14 NBA seasons (1989-2004), including five-plus with the nearby Boston Celtics.

Bagley was the first Boston College player to earn Big East Player of the Year honors in 1980-81, when he averaged 20.3 points and led the Eagles to a Big East title and a Sweet 16 berth.