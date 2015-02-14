Preview: Virginia Tech at Clemson

Clemsonlooked like it might be making a run at a top half of the ACC standings with four straight victories, but apair of losses have the Tigers scrambling just to stay above .500 inleague play. Clemson will try to get back above the break-even linewhen it hosts Virginia Tech in a Saturday matinee. The Hokies come inon a bit of a high note, coming off a two-point victory over Georgia Techthat snapped a three-game losing streak and a string of 10 losses in11 games.

VirginiaTech needed a 52.1 percent shooting performance to prevail over the Yellow Jackets, something coach Buzz Williams would like tosee again from his team that is averaging only 66.8 points per game.Adam Smith (13.5 points per game) and Justin Bibbs (12.9) are the offensivekeys for the Hokies, who have suffered their last four losses by atotal of 16 points. Clemson’s offense has been even more stagnantthan that of Georgia Tech, averaging 62.1 points with Jaron Blossomgame thelone Tiger to average double figures at 13 points.

TV: Noon ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (10-14, 2-9ACC): While the wins having been coming very often, there is definiteimprovement with the Hokies of late, and part of that can beattributed to redshirt freshman Malik Mueller’s emergence. Muellerhad the go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the win overGeorgia Tech on Monday, the last of his team-high 17 points, which wasthe third time he has scored in double figures in the past fivegames, showing his newfound understanding of the Hokies’ offense.“I‘m definitely happy that I‘m able to stop thinking so much andmore just focus on winning,” Mueller told the Roanoke Times. “I‘mnot thinking about, when I get the ball, what kind of options I have.I just literally go with the flow and take what I get.”

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-10, 6-6): Thechances for a statement win are starting to run out for Clemson,which is why a two-point loss to No. 11 Notre Dame onTuesday was such a disappointment. The Tigers have sixconference games remaining and need to start putting together a fewmore wins to feel better come Selection Sunday, but letting gameslike the loss to the Irish get away could cost them in the end.“We’ve shown we can play at a really high level,” Blossomgametold the Greenville News. “We should have won (against Notre Dame)but we’re still learning. We’ve just got to make those plays down thestretch to win those games.”

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech sits at thebottom of the ACC in free-throw percentage at 62.5 percent.

2. Clemson’s average of 10.5assists per game ranks the Tigers last in the ACC and 309th in the nation entering Thursday.

3. The Tigers’ Landry Nnoko hasbeen one of the league’s best intimidators inside, ranking third inthe conference in blocks with 1.8 per game.

PREDICTION: Clemson 68, VirginiaTech 62