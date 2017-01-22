Preview: Virginia Tech at Clemson

Neither Virginia Tech nor Clemson is playing particularly well of late, but at least the Hokies have escaped with a couple of wins in recent weeks. Virginia Tech seeks its third victory in four games Sunday while the host Tigers try to avoid a sixth straight loss.

Clemson has fallen to four ranked teams during its current five-game skid, including a 32-point pounding against Louisville its last time out. The undersized Tigers were outscored 42-22 in the paint and were outrebounded by 20 by the talented Cardinals squad. That could mean bad news as the Hokies have two terrific rebounders in Zach LeDay (16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds) and Chris Clarke (12.7, 7.9). In Wednesday's one-point win against Georgia Tech, Clarke posted 11 points and 11 rebounds, while LeDay had 17 and five boards.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (14-4, 3-3 ACC): The Hokies have lost three of five, but the last-minute win against the Yellow Jackets at least kept them on a decent path toward the NCAA Tournament. At this point, losses to a team like Clemson can only hurt their cause, so the Hokies need more strong efforts from LeDay, Clarke and Seth Allen, who capped a 17-point effort against Georgia Tech with the decisive layup with 15 seconds left. Allen averages 11.4 points and over the last three games, that average sits at 14.7 points with eight 3-pointers in 14 attempts.

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-7, 1-5): The Tigers are tied with Pittsburgh for last place in the league standings, although it's hard to fault Jaron Blossomgame. The senior guard is averaging a team-high 17.9 points, has scored at least 10 in every game but one - and that was a nine-point effort - and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in six straight outings. Avry Holmes chips in 11.1 points and has drained multiple 3-pointers in five of his last six games.

1. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 16-15.

2. None of the Hokies average at least one block per game. The Tigers have three players who do and a fourth who is one block from doing so.

3. In the last three games, Holmes has totaled six rebounds and one assist in 85 minutes.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 69, Clemson 62