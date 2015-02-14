(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. CORRECTS halftime difference, second sentence, fourth graph.)

Clemson 75, Virginia Tech 54:Jordan Roper scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as theTigers cruised to an easy home victory over the Hokies.Jaron Blossomgame had 14 pointsand seven rebounds for Clemson (15-10, 7-6 ACC), while Roper finishedwith a team-high five assists. Rod Hall added nine points and LandryNnoko chipped in eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Malik Muller led Virginia Tech(10-15, 2-10) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Adam Smithhad 13 points for the Hokies, who shot 36.7 percent from the field.

The Tigers jumped out of the gatefast, scoring the game’s first 10 points, including eight by Roper,and the lead increased to 21-4 with just under 13 minutes to play on Sidy Djitte’s layup. The lead hit 22 at 34-12 on Austin Ajukwa’s free throws withunder six minutes left before halftime, though Virginia Tech pulledback within 19 by the break.

Any hope the Hokies had of comingback in the second half was over in the first four minutes, as theTigers went on a 17-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Roperand one by Blossomgame. Clemson had just one field goal over a spanof nine minutes but Tech was only able to cut the lead to 20 as theTigers were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

GAMENOTEBOOK: The Tigers won the rebound battle, 38-28. … The Hokieslost for the 11th time in 13 games. … Clemson came intothe game averaging just 10.5 assists per game but had 16 on 27 madefield goals.