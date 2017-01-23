Virginia Tech hands Clemson 6th straight league loss

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Senior guard Seth Allen scored 17 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 31 seconds left, and Virginia Tech topped Clemson 82-81 Sunday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Virginia Tech (15-4, 4-3 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak on Clemson's home court and dealt the Tigers (11-8, 1-6) their sixth consecutive loss in league play.

Allen connected on 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from three-point range, while dishing out six assists.

Senior forward Zach LeDay added 16 points while sophomore guard Ahmed Hill had 11 for Virginia Tech.

Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame and senior guard Avry Holmes each scored 20 points for Clemson. Holmes had five 3-pointers, extending his career-high streak to 15 consecutive games with at least one made 3-point shot.

Virginia Tech led by as many as eight points, at 30-22, with 7:42 left in the first half, but Holmes scored six points in an 18-10 run to close the half and pull the Tigers within 41-40.

Clemson led 62-60 midway through the second half following a fast-break dunk by Blossomgame, but Allen scored four points in an 8-0 response that gave the Hokies a lead they would never relinquish.

Virginia Tech connected on 16 of 17 free throws, including seven straight in the final 2:23, to keep Clemson at bay.