Preview: Virginia Tech at Duke

The caliber of opponent drops significantly for Duke as it goes after its 32nd consecutive home victory when last-place Virginia Tech visits Tuesday. The No. 7 Blue Devils defeated then-No. 1 Syracuse in Saturday’s epic battle and should experience a relative breather against the Hokies, who have lost 12 of 13 games. Duke stands third in the ACC behind Virginia and Syracuse as it makes a run at a high seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

Virginia Tech’s odds of producing an upset would be slim under any circumstance, but the task becomes more arduous when you consider the Blue Devils own the longest home win streak in the nation. Duke had lost to North Carolina two nights before the showdown with Syracuse and the way the squad rebounded impressed freshman standout Jabari Parker. “It’s always a good thing to bounce back after a loss,” Parker said after the Syracuse game. “We fought. We did a really good job as a team and had collectively a team effort on defense.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-17, 2-12 ACC): The Hokies have played four straight games decided by seven or fewer points – including a win over Miami – after experiencing a stretch of four 20-point losses. Inconsistent leading scorer Jarell Eddie (13.4) scored 14 points in last Saturday’s loss to North Carolina and the output represented just the fifth time in 13 games that he reached double digits. Freshman point guard Devin Wilson (9.4 points, 4.7 assists) had 14 points and nine assists in the loss to the Wolfpack for his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring game.

ABOUT DUKE (22-6, 11-4): Parker (19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 37 blocked shots) is having one of the top freshman seasons in school history and he has 11 double-doubles and 26 double-digit scoring outings. Forward Rodney Hood averages 16.1 points and has made at least one 3-pointer in 25 consecutive games, while guard Quinn Cook averages 12 points. Guard Andre Dawkins (8.7) has made 58 3-pointers – sharing the team lead with Hood -- and is 13 points away from becoming the 63rd player in Blue Devils history to reach 1,000 career points.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won the last six meetings and 13 of the past 16.

2. Hokies G Ben Emelogu (ankle) sat out the loss against North Carolina State but hopes to return against the Blue Devils.

3. Duke is shooting just 52.6 percent from the free-throw line over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Duke 90, Virginia Tech 63