Preview: Virginia Tech at Duke

Virginia Tech has exorcised a few demons just two games into ACC play, stopping a five-game slide in its series versus North Carolina State and a seven-game skid against Virginia. The Hokies, who are 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2006-07, will attempt to slay a much bigger beast Saturday as they try to end a 16-game losing streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium when they visit No. 10 Duke.

Behind a 57.7-percent effort from the field against one of the best defensive teams in college basketball and stellar all-around play from Zach LeDay, Virginia Tech edged the fourth-ranked Cavaliers 70-68 to open league play undefeated after two games for only the second time since joining the ACC in 2004-05. “I’m not surprised at all. … We just need to keep on fighting and keep on working every day. If we do that, we’re going to keep winning,” LeDay told reporters moments after scoring 22 points and blocking the potential game-tying shot in the waning seconds. The Blue Devils, who haven’t lost at home to Virginia Tech since a double-overtime setback in 1995, opened conference play with back-to-back road wins for only the second time under coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday, defeating Wake Forest 91-75. “It didn’t look good, let’s put it that way. Our guys just fought and fought,” Krzyzewski told reporters despite the fact his team shot 51.7 percent and committed only six turnovers.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (10-5, 2-0 ACC): The Hokies committed only eight turnovers - half as many as Virginia and leading to an unlikely 26-6 advantage in points off turnovers - one game after recording a season-low four versus N.C. State; Virginia Tech had a season-high 22 against West Virginia to close out non-conference play. The Hokies also shot a season-best 52.9 percent beyond the arc against the Cavaliers, getting an unexpected boost from LeDay (team-high averages of 14.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks), who went 3-for-4 from the 3-point line after entering the contest 2-for-12. Sharpshooter Justin Bibbs (12.1 points) regained his long-range shooting stroke, going 4-for-5 beyond the arc Monday after missing all three of his attempts versus the Wolfpack.

ABOUT DUKE (13-2, 2-0): The Blue Devils are 5-1 since starting forward Amile Jefferson was lost indefinitely to a foot injury - all of their victories have been decided by at least 16 points over that span - but Krzyzewski understands his team’s margin for error is slim while relying heavily on a seven-man rotation. “There’s nobody to sub in; we’re literally on an edge all the time. Our guys have to realize that and they have to play, not conservatively, but smart,” Krzyzewski told reporters following the Wake Forest victory. Lanky 6-9 freshman guard Brandon Ingram (16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals) has picked up most of the slack in Jefferson’s absence, averaging 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in those six games.

TIP-INS

1. Duke leads the all-time series 165-78, including a 51-8 edge at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

2. Bibbs ranks fourth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (58.7).

3. The Blue Devils have made 69 more free throws (308) than their opponents have attempted (239).

PREDICTION: Duke 90, Virginia Tech 75