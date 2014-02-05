Preview: Virginia Tech at Florida State

Virginia Tech is trying to shake an eight-game losing streak and the Hokies may have found the right opponent when they travel to Florida State for an ACC game Wednesday. Virginia Tech ended a nine-game losing streak against the Seminoles last February, its longest skid since losing 10 in a row during the 2001-02 season, and will face a Florida State team that has lost three straight and will likely be without one of their best players in Ian Miller, who suffered a sprained ankle in Saturday s loss to Clemson and is considered doubtful against the Hokies. Miller, a 6-3 senior point guard, leads the team in scoring (12.7) and assists (3.2).

If the Seminoles take the floor without Miller, look for 6-9 forward Okaro White to step up his offensive game. He has taken more than eight shots in just one of the last six contests and that resulted in a season-high 20 points last week against North Carolina State. The Hokies will be looking for a bounce-back game from their leading scorer, 6-7 forward Jarell Eddie, who missed all nine of his field goal attempts in Saturday s 80-60 loss to Maryland and matched his season low with two points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Regional Sports Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-13, 1-8 ACC): Despite the recent struggles, the Hokies are giving their followers some hope with the play of freshman guard Ben Emelogu. He surpassed the 20-point barrier for the second time in his college career against Maryland, scoring 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting to bump his scoring average to 11.6, second on the team. Devin Wilson, another freshman guard, is fourth on the team in scoring (9.1) and leads the Hokies at 4.4 assists.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (13-8, 4-5): Montay Brandon played a career-high 36 minutes with Miller sidelined most of the game against Clemson. He won t help fill the playmaking void left by Miller, but can be an effective scorer when given the opportunity. Brandon is averaging 8.6 points after contributing 3.9 as a freshman last season and has made big strides at the free throw line, knocking down 61 percent of his tries after finishing at 48.9 last season.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech F C.J. Barksdale, who scored his career high of 17 points last season against Florida State, is expected to miss his third straight game with a groin injury.

2. Virginia Tech lost its last three games by at least 20 points.

3. Florida State G Devon Bookert is shooting 14-for-24 from 3-point range in conference play.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 61, Florida State 57