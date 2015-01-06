Preview: Virginia Tech at Florida State

Virginia Tech is coming off a narrow home loss to Syracuse and now travels to Florida State on Tuesday in a contest between two teams still in search of their first ACC win. The Hokies and first-year coach Buzz Williams almost pulled a major shocker on Saturday, missing a game-winning 3-point try at the buzzer in a 68-66 loss to the Orange. “I thought we fought really, really, really hard,” Williams said, “and sometimes when you fight, good things happen.”

Florida State, which has won four in a row at home, is coming in off a 62-55 nonconference loss at Mississippi State on Friday. Head coach Leonard Hamilton wasn’t nearly as happy with his team’s effort in that one as Williams was with his squad. “It was them that played like their backs were against the wall and we allowed them to make this a more important game to them than it was for us,” Hamilton told reporters “and it had been our team playing with that sense of urgency.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-6, 0-1 ACC): The close home loss to Syracuse was even more surprising considering the Hokies did it minus 6-foot-10 forward Joey van Zegeren, the team’s third leading scorer (9.8) and top rebounder (5.3), and injured guard Jalen Hudson, who ranks sixth on the team in scoring (6.0). Van Zegeren was suspended indefinitely before the ACC opener because Williams said he “demonstrated a lack of discipline and self-control at practice.” Freshman guard Justin Bibbs leads the team in scoring (12.7) and is shooting 48 percent from 3-point range while guard Adam Smith (11.9) also is averaging in double figures.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (8-6, 0-1): The Seminoles dropped their ACC opener back on Dec. 13 at Notre Dame, 83-63, just one day after top scorer, junior guard Aaron Thomas (14.8), was declared ineligible by the school for the remainder of the season. Florida State has rebounded to win four of five games since the loss to the Fighting Irish, including a 65-63 win over Florida. Guards Montay Brandon (13.7) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.7) are both averaging in double figures for the Seminoles.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech leads the ACC and ranks 10th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (40.5).

2. Florida State, which sank just 11-of-19 free throws in the loss at Mississippi State, is shooting just 64.9 percent at the line which ranks 283rd nationally.

3. The Hokies rank 29th in the nation in field-goal percentage (48.3) while Florida State is 44th (47.5).

PREDICTION: Florida State 68, Virginia Tech 64