Preview: Virginia Tech at Florida State

No. 13 Florida State plays the second of six straight games against teams currently ranked in the top 25 when it hosts 23rd-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles have won 10 straight – one shy of tying the school record – and have their highest ranking since the 1992-93 campaign.

The depth of strength in the ACC already has shown itself, as the Seminoles are one of just two teams still undefeated through one week of conference play – and looking for their first 3-0 start in ACC competition. After knocking off No. 11 Virginia last Saturday, Florida State hosts Virginia Tech and Duke, visits North Carolina and finishes the grueling stretch at home against Notre Dame and Louisville. “Newsflash, there will be more teams from the ACC moving into the top 25,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. “It’s a great league. It’s the best league in the history of college basketball, and it’s getting better. It’s going to keep getting better. I say that with all confidence.” The Hokies provide a perfect example of the league’s any-given-night nature – they dominated Duke in their ACC opener before being routed 104-78 at North Carolina State on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (12-2, 1-1 ACC): The Hokies have five double-digit scorers, but they might not be at full strength Saturday as reserve Seth Allen (10.7 points, 3.5 assists) left Wednesday’s game with a head injury and may be unavailable. Leading scorer Zach LeDay (16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds) moved into the starting lineup for the first time against N.C. State after coming off the bench in each of his first 13 games. Ahmed Hill (15.2 points), fellow guard Justin Robinson (11.6) and swingman Chris Clarke (11.3, 7.6 rebounds) also are effective at the offensive end, but if Hokies want to pick up their second win over a ranked opponent in three games, they will have to be stronger defensively than they were against N.C. State, which shot 64.1 percent.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (14-1, 2-0): The Seminoles have a terrific complementary backcourt in pass-first point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (10.9 points, 4.5 assists) and go-to scorer Dwayne Bacon (18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds). The backcourt duo leads a team that ranks 15th nationally in scoring (86.2 points) and seventh in field-goal percentage (50.7) while 6-10 freshman forward Jonathan Isaac (12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds) gives Florida State some muscle inside. Six more players average at least 5.2 points, giving the Seminoles a deep bench.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State has won 10 straight home meetings with the Hokies.

2. Bacon has scored in double figures in 24 straight games dating to last February.

3. The Hokies lead the ACC in 3-point shooting (40.6 percent) and have made at least 10 3-pointers in seven games this season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 87, Virginia Tech 80