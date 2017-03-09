Florida State surprised many by grabbing the second seed in the ACC tournament and gets its first chance to validate that lofty position Thursday against seventh seed Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals at Brooklyn, N.Y. The 17th-ranked Seminoles won three of their final four games of the regular season while winning the tiebreaker over Notre Dame and Louisville after going 12-6 in league play – four wins better than 2015-16.

“This is an important event for us as we prepare for the NCAA Tournament because we need to start getting our postseason tournament mindset,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat. “Hopefully we can find that magic level that will allow us to rise up and play at our very, very best.” The Hokies moved into the quarterfinals by rallying from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Wake Forest 99-90 in the second round on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Zach LeDay poured in a career-high 31 points in the victory for Virginia Tech, which has not won two games in the ACC tournament since 2011. Florida State handled the Hokies 93-78 at home on Jan. 7 as the Seminoles forced 16 turnovers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (22-9): LeDay (16.1 points), a senior forward, came off the bench Wednesday to make 8-of-15 from the field and 14 of his 18 attempts at the free-throw line while grabbing 15 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Senior guard Seth Allen also poured in 18 points in the win to push his average to 13.3 and sophomore guard Ahmed Hill (11.9) added a dozen. Sophomore guard Justin Robinson had just five points Wednesday, but handed out seven assists and has averaged 7.2 helpers in five games.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (24-7): The Seminoles are the second-highest scoring team in the conference (83.0) and the second-best shooting team (48.5 percent), led by sophomore guard Dwayne Bacon (16 points per game). Freshman forward Jonathan Isaac leads the team in rebounding (7.2) and scores 12.2 per contest, but has been held to 10 total points in the last two outings. Junior guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes runs the show at the point while averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 assists, which is fifth best in the ACC.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State G Terance Mann averages 8.5 points, but scored a season-high 22 in the earlier win over Virginia Tech.

2. Virginia Tech G Justin Bibbs is averaging 9.3 points overall, but has scored in double figures seven of the last eight games.

3. The Hokies led the ACC in 3-point shooting during the regular season (40.5 percent) and Florida State was tied for 11th (36.1).

PREDICTION: Florida State 80, Virginia Tech 68