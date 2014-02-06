Florida State 70, Virginia Tech 50: Aaron Thomas scored 24 points as the Seminoles rolled past the visiting Hokies.

Okaro White added 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida State (14-8, 5-5 ACC), which played without leading scorer Ian Miller (ankle injury). Boris Bojanovsky led the reserves with eight points for the Seminoles.

Cadarian Raines scored 13 points off the bench and fellow reserve Will Johnston matched his career high with 12 points for Virginia Tech (8-14, 1-9), which has lost nine straight to match its longest losing streak since last season. Ben Emelogu led the starters with eight points.

Miller’s absence prompted coach Leonard Hamilton to start Montay Brandon at point guard for the first time this season, move Thomas into the starting lineup at shooting guard in place of Devon Bookert and Michael Ojo in the starting lineup at forward in place of Bojanovsky. That moves seemed to spur the defense, which limited Virginia Tech to 9-for-31 shooting from the floor in the first half en route to building a 31-20 lead.

Florida State gave up the first four points of the second half but a 6-0 burst put the Hokies back down by double figures. A jumper by Emegolu brought Virginia Tech back within nine with just under 14 minutes left but that as was as close as the Hokies would get.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech F C.J. Barksdale, who scored his career high of 17 points last season against Florida State, sat out his third straight game with a groin injury. … Virginia Tech C Jarell Eddie missed all nine of his field-goal attempts in Saturday’s loss to Maryland and all seven in the first half against Florida State before sinking his first attempt of the second half. … Florida State, which led the nation in field-goal percentage defense twice this decade, held Virginia Tech to 34.4 percent shooting.