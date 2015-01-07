Florida State 86, Virginia Tech 75: Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 22 points to lead the host Seminoles to their first ACC win.

Devin Bookert scored 16 points, including 4-of-7 3-pointers, Robbie Berwick finished with a career-high 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Montay Brandon added 10 points and eight rebounds for Florida State (9-6, 1-1). The Seminoles dominated inside, finishing with a 42-22 rebounding edge, and connected on 8-of-16 3-pointers.

Justin Bibbs scored 25 points and Adam Smith added 24 points, including 5-of-10 3-pointers, for Virginia Tech (8-7, 0-2). The Hokies lost despite forcing 14 Florida State turnovers and finishing with a 17-6 edge in points off turnovers.

Florida State, which came in shooting just 25.7 percent from 3-point range, tied its season high with seven 3-pointers in 10 attempts while building a 53-45 halftime lead. Bookert led the way, going 4-of-5 beyond the arc to tie his career high for treys, but Smith (17) and Bibbs (14) kept the Hokies, who shot 51.9 percent, close by combining to go 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Seminoles used an early 8-0 second-half run to extend their lead to 61-47, but a fast-break dunk by Bibbs cut the lead to 65-58 at the midway mark. Virginia Tech, which cooled off and shot just 32.3 percent in the second half, never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech played for the second straight game without 6-foot-10 forward Joey van Zegeren, who is suspended indefinitely because Hokies coach Buzz Williams said he “demonstrated a lack of discipline and self-control at practice.” ... The 53 first-half points were a season high for any half for the Seminoles. ... Bibbs has scored 20 or more points in four games this season.