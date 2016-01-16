Preview: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

A familiar face awaits Virginia Tech for its visit to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Adam Smith, who led Virginia Tech in scoring last season, will be on the opposite side of the court attempting to halt the Hokies’ hot start to conference play.

Georgia Tech hasn’t fared well lately with a 1-3 record against ACC opponents, but those opponents boast a combined record of 53-12, giving the Yellow Jackets the toughest schedule in the conference to date. Virginia Tech is thriving on turnovers, forcing an average of 13.8 in conference play, but Georgia Tech has only turned the ball over 55 times in its last seven games. Rebounding is a clear advantage for the Yellow Jackets, who have outrebounded opponents in 13 of 17 games. The Hokies will need to shoot efficiently and draw plenty of fouls in order to make their offense work against a team that dominates the glass.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (11-6): Zach LeDay continues to lead the team with 15.2 points per game, and he is 7-for-9 from 3-point range over the last three contests. Justin Bibbs scored a career-high 32 points in Wednesday’s win over Wake Forest and added three steals. Chris Clarke is expected to miss his sixth straight game due to a foot injury.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-6): Smith is the conference leader in average 3-pointers made with 3.53. He shares the team scoring lead with Marcus Georges-Hunt, who is 89-for-111 from the free-throw line while no other teammate has more than 63 attempts. Charles Mitchell averages a double-double with 12.6 points and 11.4 rebounds, as well as recording a team-high 17 steals.

TIP-INS

1. Smith graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in communications and is working towards a Master’s degree in music technology at Georgia Tech. He scored 15 points for the Hokies against the Yellow Jackets last season.

2. Georgia Tech is 9-1 at home, including their only conference win thus far.

3. Virginia Tech is 15-6 all-time against the Yellow Jackets.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 84, Virginia Tech 74