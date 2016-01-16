Virginia Tech 78, Georgia Tech 77

ATLANTA -- Guard Seth Allen scored 13 points, including the game-winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left, to give Virginia Tech a 78-77 come-from-behind win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Allen made the first of two free throws after being fouled on a drive to the basket. Georgia Tech was unable to get off a game-winning shot when guard Marcus Georges-Hunt lost control of the ball on a drive to the basket as time expired.

Georgia Tech led 74-64 with 4:32 left after guard Marcus Georges-Hunt converted a three-point play. But Georgia Tech forward Charles Mitchell threw away the ball on back-to-back inbounds plays that gave Virginia Tech four easy points, changed the momentum and sparked the Hokies to a 14-3 run to finish the game.

Allen scored 13 points and was 11-for-14 from the line with four assists. The Hokies (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were led in scoring by forward Zach LeDay with 21 points and seven rebounds. Center Kerry Blackshear Jr. came off the bench to add 10 points and six rebounds.

Georgia Tech (11-7, 1-4) wasted a career-high 27-point effort from Georges-Hunt, who also had four rebounds and two assists. Forward Nick Jacobs came off the bench to add 15 points and seven rebounds.