Preview: Virginia Tech at Louisville

Louisville coach Rick Pitino stated Saturday’s one-point setback at North Carolina hurt as much as any of his teams have suffered. The seventh-ranked Cardinals look to mend their broken hearts on Tuesday when they host struggling Virginia Tech. Louisville, which had won each of its six games in which it led with five minutes to go this year after losing four such contests last year, watched North Carolina erase a 13-point second-half lead by scoring 22 of the final 30 points in a 72-71 loss.

“It stings as much as any game I’ve coached. Our players are very hurt by it, but that’s the ACC … there will be a lot of games like this,” Pitino told The Courier-Journal after the game. The Hokies are 0-2 in league play for the third time in four seasons and appear poised for their worst start in the conference since 2005-06 as Louisville will represent the first of four consecutive ranked opponents they will face over a 13-day period. Virginia Tech is on a three-game skid and fell to 0-3 in true road games last Tuesday, allowing Florida State to shoot 73.1 percent during a 53-point first half in an 86-75 loss.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-7, 0-2 ACC): The Hokies have been pounded on the glass 120-78 during their losing streak, thanks in no small part to the absence of 6-10 forward Joey Van Zegeren (team-leading 5.3 boards), who was suspended indefinitely by coach Buzz Williams two games ago. Will Johnson (48 percent; second), Justin Bibbs (47.5; third) and Adam Smith (44.2; eighth) each rank among the top 10 long-range shooters in the conference and spark a team that is connecting at a 40.4-percent clip beyond the arc. Bibbs (team-high 13.5 points) and Smith (12.7) lead the team in scoring and are coming off spectacular efforts, scoring 25 and 24 points, respectively, versus the Seminoles.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (14-2, 2-1): Second-leading scorer Montrezl Harrell (15.5 points) has been held to a total of 15 points and 11 rebounds over the last two games after erupting for 25 points and 13 boards in the ACC opener against Wake Forest. Harrell is one of four Cardinals averaging at least 12.4 points, although the rest of the offensive picture is bleak as Chinanu Onuaku’s 4.1-point average is the lowest by a Louisville fifth-leading scorer since the 1937-38 season. The bench hasn’t been of much help either; the Cardinals’ reserves have scored nine or fewer points seven times this season and were held scoreless at North Carolina.

TIP-INS

1. After posting a scoring margin of 19.9 points in nonconference action, Louisville’s three league contests have been decided a total of 16 points.

2. The Cardinals rank second in the ACC and ninth in the nation in rebounding (41) while the Hokies rank last in the conference and 288th in the country (32).

3. Led by Bibbs, Virginia Tech’s five-man freshman class has accounted for 515 of the team’s 1,041 points.

PREDICTION: Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 62