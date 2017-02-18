Finally at near full strength again, No. 7 Louisville is digging in for a late-season push for an ACC title. The Cardinals, who play three of their remaining five games at the KFC Yum! Center, start the stretch Saturday when Virginia Tech visits.

Sitting just one game behind North Carolina and tied with Duke and Florida State for the second spot in the conference standings, the defensive-oriented Cardinals have a big game next Wednesday at North Carolina before finishing the season by sandwiching home contests against Syracuse and Note Dame in between a trip to Wake Forest. After a six-game absence (hip), point guard Quentin Snider returned two games ago in a win over Miami along with big men Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang (one-game suspensions) while senior guard Tony Hicks is nearing a return from a broken hand but is not expected to face the Hokies. Donovan Mitchell led five Cardinals in double figures with 16 points, not to mention four rebounds, three assists and three steals in Monday’s 76-72 win at Syracuse, but seldom-used Ryan McMahon was the hero, scoring all seven of his points in overtime. Virginia Tech has won its last two contests, an 80-78 double-overtime victory against Virginia on Feb. 12 before overcoming a 13-point deficit in the second half and knocking off Pittsburgh 66-63 on Tuesday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (18-7, 7-6 ACC): Ahmed Hill scored 17 points against the Panthers, Justin Robinson added 15 and a career high-tying eight assists and Zach LeDay recorded his fourth double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks. The Hokies played their first full game without leading rebounder Chris Clarke (11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds), who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday’s win over Virginia. The Hokies aren’t too shabby on defense either, ranking 32nd nationally in field-goal percentage (.481) and 54th in 3-point field-goal percentage (.380).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (21-5, 9-4): McMahon, who averages barely seven minutes per game, hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 61 in overtime and put back his own rebound to tie it again before his two foul shots gave Louisville its final margin. In two games since he returned, Snider (12.2 points per game, 4.1 assists) has averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Mitchell (15.2 points, 2.7 assists), who assumed point guard duties while Snider was mending, has excelled in his last 13 games, averaging 18.8 points 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and continues to lead the conference in steals per game (2.2).

TIP-INS

1. Louisville leads the all-time series 30-8, including wins in 11 straight. The Cardinals won 91-83 in last year’s meeting in Blacksburg.

2. Louisville is second in the nation in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency stats through Thursday, and is 11th in the nation in field-goal defense, 11th in blocked shots and third in 3-point field-goal percentage defense.

3. Virginia Tech is No. 32 in the RPI, No. 49 in the Sagarin Ratings through Thursday and No. 50 by Ken Pomeroy.

PREDICTION: Louisville 70, Virginia Tech 62