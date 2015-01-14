Jones helps Louisville cruise past Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- After Chris Jones’ poor effort against the University of Kentucky, Louisville coach Rick Pitino sent a message to the senior point guard.

Jones was benched at the start of the next game against Long Beach State and only played nine minutes in the Cardinals’ victory.

But Jones received the message.

The former junior college National Player of the Year has been what Pitino called a “different player” in the four games since the benching, including seven points and a career-high 11 assists on Tuesday in sixth-ranked Louisville’s 78-63 win over Virginia Tech.

“It’s just a mindset with Chris,” senior Wayne Blackshear said. “He has it in his mind to do whatever he needs to do to win and he’s setting everybody up. We’re a lot better when he plays like he did tonight.”

Added Pitino: “I wish he hadn’t passed up a couple of open shots, but he’s playing great basketball. He’s playing unselfish basketball.”

Jones, who has 70 points and 28 assists in the past four games for the Cardinals, was just 3 of 7 from the field and also had two rebounds and two steals.

”It’s just something that’s going on in ACC play for me,“ Jones said. ”I had to transform my game for us to get to a Final Four and win a national championship. I just have to do what I can to help my team.

“I‘m all in for us.”

Jones’ play made it easy for everyone on Tuesday for the Cardinals, who were three days removed from a heartbreaking 72-71 loss to North Carolina.

Louisville zipped to a 17-2 lead with a 15-0 run early in the game and led by as many as 29 points with Pitino playing subs much of the second half.

“I was really proud of the way our starters played,” Pitino said. “(Virginia Tech) was outmanned. They hustle and they play hard, but they were outmanned.”

Louisville (15-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had four players score in double figures. Sophomore guard Terry Rozier led the Cardinals with 16 points, hitting four of six 3-pointers, while Blackshear added 15 points and six rebounds. Center Mangok Mathiang and forward Montrezl Harrell had 11 points and eight rebounds apiece.

“I thought they were really good,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. “They’re one of the best teams in the country. They’ll play for a long, long time like coach’s teams typically do. I love their team. I wish them all the best.”

Harrell, hampered recently by a thumb injury, shot 4 for 7 against the team he could have played for. He committed and signed with the Hokies but was released and went to Louisville after Seth Greenberg was fired as Virginia Tech’s coach.

Guard Adam Smith led the Hokies (8-8, 0-3) with 19 points.

Virginia Tech shot 36.7 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent (8-for-19) on 3-pointers. The Cardinals made 47.7 percent of their field-goal attempts, and they hit 40 percent (10-for-25) from long range.

Louisville outrebounded the Hokies 40-33 and had 19 assists on 31 made field goals.

“We’ve got to get a lot better,” Williams said. “We have to get a lot tougher, play a lot better. In all the ways they’re good, those are the ways we need to improve.”

The Cardinals used a 12-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 29 points with 12:34 left in the game before Pitino went to his bench.

Louisville opened a 43-24 lead at halftime with runs of 15-0 and 10-0 in the first 20 minutes. Mathiang keyed the early 15-0 run that made it 17-2 with eight points in the first six minutes of the game and 10 in the first half.

But it was Jones who started it all. He had eight assists in the first half and six in the first 10 minutes of the game. His high mark for assists prior to the four-game stint was five and he’s surpassed that in three of the past four games.

“I‘m just doing what coach wants me to do, listening and playing hard,” Jones said. “Like I said, I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

NOTES: The meeting between Louisville and Virginia Tech was a rematch of old Metro Conference foes. The series began in 1978, and Louisville leads 29-8, but this was the first meeting between the schools since the dissolution of the Metro in 1995. ... Louisville’s 111 victories over the past four years are the most wins in the nation during that stretch. The Cardinals are the only school in the nation with three straight 30-win seasons. .. Luke Hancock, the MVP of the 2013 national championship game for the Cardinals, was visiting for the game. Hancock, who is playing overseas, sat courtside for the contest.