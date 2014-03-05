(Updated: CORRECTS to “second time in six games” in lede)

Maryland 64, Virginia Tech 47: Jake Layman scored 13 points and a 22-5 run lifted the host Terrapins, who won for just the second time in six games.

Maryland (16-14, 8-9 ACC) moved into an eighth-place tie with North Carolina State thanks to shooting 10-for-32 from 3-point range, hitting five 3-pointers in a four-minute span of the second half. Layman went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc, Dez Wells added 11 points, and Seth Allen, Nick Faust and Evan Smotrycz each hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Jarell Eddie and Joey Van Zegeren each scored 14 points to lead Virginia Tech (9-20, 2-15), which will finish last in the conference standings. The Hokies led by five points late in the first half and were within two points early in the second half, but were undone in part by 17 turnovers and were outscored 36-18 in the final 20 minutes.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Eddie and Will Johnston gave the Hokies a 23-17 lead with eight minutes remaining in the opening half. Maryland trailed 29-24 with a little more than a minute to go before halftime, but baskets from Wells and Faust cut the deficit to one point at intermission.

Maryland scored the first six points of the second half, but the Hokies drew within 31-29 three minutes into the half before the Terrapins put the game away from 3-point range. Faust and Allen made shots from long range, Layman added back-to-back 3-pointers, and Faust’s 3-pointer with 12:44 remaining gave the Terrapins a 46-34 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland F Charles Mitchell did not play in the second half after a confrontation on the bench with an assistant coach during the opening half. … The Hokies played without second-leading scorer Adam Smith (left calf strain) and third-leading scorer Ben Emelogu (left ankle injury), shooting 30.6 percent from the field. … The Terrapins, who are moving to the Big Ten next season, host Virginia on Sunday in their final ACC regular-season contest.