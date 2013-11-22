Preview: Virginia Tech at Michigan State

Since upstaging then-No. 1 Kentucky on Nov. 12, Michigan State has hardly looked like the best team in the nation. The top-ranked Spartans hope to regain their swagger when they face Virginia Tech on Friday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The winner of this matchup advances to Saturday’s title game against Seton Hall or Oklahoma.

The 78-74 triumph over the Wildcats has been followed by a 62-53 victory over Columbia in which the Spartans trailed the Lions with less than eight minutes left, and a 25-point victory over Portland in which Michigan State didn’t take the lead for good until 12:26 remained. “I think it will be good for us in the end,” coach Tom Izzo said. “Nobody has to worry about us peaking in November.” Virginia Tech’s November got off to a rough start with a home loss to South Carolina Upstate, but the Hokies have rebounded to win three straight games heading into their showdown with the Spartans.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TruTV

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-1): The Hokies’ last game was a 105-92 shootout against Virginia Military Institute - a game in which the Hokies led by 20 in the second half before the Keydets cut it to six in the final minutes. Jarell Eddie (16.5 points per game) had 21 points and a career high-tying five 3-pointers, while Ben Emelogu (15.8) scored 19 off the bench for Virginia Tech. C.J. Barksdale, playing his first game of the season after being suspended by the school for three games, added 16 points.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (4-0): Senior guard Keith Appling went 5-for-5 from 3-point range en route to 25 points against Portland, while Gary Harris Jr. and Adreian Payne made three 3s apiece. While those three generate the headlines for Michigan State, junior guard Branden Dawson quietly is the “glue guy” for the Spartans, chipping in 9.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals to this point. “I think we will see a lot different kid this year,” Izzo said over the offseason regarding Dawson, who is shooting 51.5 percent on the season and leads the team with 15 offensive rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Eddie and Emelogu are a combined 21-of-41 on the season from 3-point range.

2. After shooting 41.5 percent last season, Appling is connecting on 52.6 percent of his shots this year.

3. Michigan State returns six of its top seven scorers from 2012-13, losing only C Derrick Nix.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 70, Virginia Tech 62