Preview: Virginia Tech at North Carolina

North Carolina’s Marcus Paige is rounding into form, which is bad news for the rest of the ACC. The preseason All-American has been slowed by a foot injury, but he enters Sunday’s contest against visiting Virginia Tech on a high note after scoring a season-high 23 points and going 5-of-5 from 3-point range in Wednesday’s 81-79 win over North Carolina State. The Hokies have lost four straight and face an uphill battle against the 16th-ranked Tar Heels, who lead the all-time series 64-13.

Paige is averaging a team-high 13.9 points along with 3.9 assists, and Wednesday’s performance served as a reminder of his unlimited potential. “He’s our most important player,” center Kennedy Meeks told reporters. “You can always go to him to make the hard play. He’s the guy who makes the tough shots. That’s why he’s the leader of this team.” While the Tar Heels are trending upward, Virginia Tech has opened league play with a trio of losses and trailed the entire second half in all three.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-8, 0-3 ACC): While the future remains bright under first-year coach Buzz Williams, this season’s squad is shooting 39.1 percent in league play while allowing an average of 77.3 points. Freshman guard Justin Bibbs averages a team-high 13.6 points on 50.3 percent shooting, but his propensity to get into foul trouble caused Williams to keep him from the starting lineup in Tuesday’s 78-63 loss at Louisville. Guard Adam Smith scored 19 points against the Cardinals to lead the Hokies, who have only two seniors on their roster.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (13-4, 3-1): Forward J.P. Tokoto, who leads the Tar Heels with 4.2 assists per game, drew high praise from coach Roy Williams for his defense against North Carolina State leading scorer Trevor Lacey. The team is thin in the backcourt, where point guard Joel Berry (groin) will miss the next two weeks and reserve guards Stilman White and Luke Davis are out indefinitely due to foot injuries. Freshman wing Justin Jackson has started every game for the Tar Heels, who are scoring 79.6 points per game - 17th in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have played three straight games decided by two or fewer points for the first time since January 1976.

2. Virginia Tech is 13-51 against nationally ranked opponents since joining the ACC for the 2004-05 season.

3. North Carolina has held 13 of its first 17 opponents under 40 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 66