Preview: Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Virginia Tech snapped out of a rough stretch with two one-point victories last week and looks to ride that momentum when it visits sixth-ranked North Carolina for an ACC clash Thursday night. The Hokies edged Georgia Tech 62-61 after losing three of their previous four games and followed that up with an 82-81 triumph at Clemson on Sunday as senior guard Seth Allen poured in 17 points in both.

“Our toughness really got us through that one,” Allen told reporters after the Clemson win. “It was the most together we played in a long time. This is a huge win on the road. … It shows what we’re capable of.” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams told the media his team played with a lot of spirit and the Hokies will need more of the same against North Carolina, which has won six consecutive games since losing its ACC opener. The Tar Heels held off feisty Boston College 90-82 on Saturday to extend their winning streak as senior forward Kennedy Meeks registered 20 points and nine rebounds. Meeks (13 points, team-high 9.6 boards per game) could be a key inside as North Carolina leads the nation with a plus-14.2 rebounding margin while Virginia Tech is outrebounding opponents by less than one per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (15-4, 4-3 ACC): Allen made the winning bucket against Georgia Tech and scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime while turning the ball over once in 37 minutes against Clemson. Senior forward Zach LeDay leads five players averaging in double figures scoring and shoots 51.9 percent from the floor to help the Hokies, who entered Wednesday third in the ACC in field-goal percentage (48.7). Sophomore guards Ahmed Hill (13.6 points, team-high 47 3-pointers) and Chris Clarke (12.5 points, team-high 7.8 rebounds) also play key roles for Tech.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (18-3, 6-1): Junior guard Justin Jackson has been a consistent force in ACC play, scoring at least 16 in all seven games and averaging more than 20 over the last six. Jackson tops the team overall (18.2 points) with junior guard Joel Berry II chipping in with 15.5 points and 3.9 assists per game despite scoring nine versus Boston College. Senior forward Isaiah Hicks, who leads the team in field-goal percentage (61.0), is averaging 18 points the last four outings and freshman forward Tony Bradley returned last game after missing the previous two with a concussion.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina junior F Theo Pinson, who missed the first 16 contests with a foot injury, is 8-for-12 from the field the last three games after going 0-for-7 in his first two.

2. Allen leads the ACC in 3-point shooting percentage (48.2), draining 27 of his 56 attempts.

3. The Tar Heels have won the last six meetings, including a 75-70 triumph at Virginia Tech last January.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 70