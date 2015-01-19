No. 16 North Carolina 68, Virginia Tech 53: Justin Jackson scored 16 points and Brice Johnson added 12 along with 11 rebounds as the Tar Heels handed the visiting Hokies their fifth straight loss.

J.P. Tokoto scored 10 points while Kennedy Meeks, Marcus Paige and Isaiah Hicks contributed eight apiece for North Carolina (14-4, 4-1 ACC), which dominated the battle of the boards 49-22 in winning its third straight. Jackson added a career-high seven rebounds along with four assists as the Tar Heels improved to 65-13 all-time against the Hokies.

Adam Smith led Virginia Tech (8-9, 0-4) with 11 points off the bench while Shane Henry recorded 10 and nine rebounds. The Hokies played without leading scorer Justin Bibbs, who sat out due to a concussion.

Jackson scored 10 points in the opening period and North Carolina took a 34-21 lead into the break after outrebounding the Hokies 27-12. Johnson scored four straight points to extend the lead to 48-31 with just over 11 minutes remaining, but Malik Muller answered with a 3-pointer to keep the Hokies within striking distance.

Smith drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 61-53 with 2:10 left before the Tar Heels closed on a 7-0 run to win for the eighth time in their last nine games. Will Johnston scored nine points on three 3-pointers and Jalen Hudson chipped in eight for the undermanned Hokies, who shot 35.8 percent - including 10-for-29 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina did not attempt a free throw in the first half and finished 11-for-17 from the line. … Bibbs, who averaged 20.7 points in the Hokies’ first three ACC games, reportedly suffered a concussion during practice late in the week. … Paige headed to the locker room briefly in the second half after bruising his right hip but quickly returned to the game.