Preview: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

One struggling team will pick up a much-needed Atlantic Coast Conference victory when Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tough losses and looking to snap three-game skids. It’s the first meeting between the new ACC rivals since 2004, when the teams were Big East foes and Notre Dame won 74-63 at Virginia Tech.

The Fighting Irish knocked off then-No. 8 Duke on Jan. 4 but have since lost three straight by a combined 20 points, including a 74-66 defeat at Maryland on Wednesday. “You’re just not going to win a game giving up 20 offensive rebounds and turning the ball over 17 times,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. “Disappointing for us. We’re struggling a little bit right now.” The Hokies have lost five of six -- all at home -- but they actually won their only previous road game of the season, 61-60 in overtime at Miami on Dec. 8.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-8, 1-3 ACC): The Hokies have had a different leading scorer in each of their last five games, but the balance hasn’t led to success as they’ve averaged just 58.8 points over that span. Senior forward Jarell Eddie leads the team in scoring (15.3) and rebounds (5.9) but the freshman backcourt duo of Ben Emelogu (11.5 points) and Devin Wilson (7.6 points, 4.8 assists) appears ready to take the torch. The inexperienced guards have done a nice job of taking care of the ball lately, as the Hokies have committed fewer than 10 turnovers in four straight games.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (10-7, 1-3): The Irish are trying to avoid their first four-game skid since losing seven straight during the 2008-09 season. They certainly miss Jerian Grant, who led the team in scoring (19) and assists (6.2) before leaving the school over an academic issue last month. Notre Dame’s senior leaders are doing their part to pick up the slack, as point guard Eric Atkins has averaged 17.3 points while hitting double digits in six straight games and center Garrick Sherman has scored in double figures in 14 straight while recording five double-doubles in the last nine contests.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame will induct former head coach Digger Phelps into its Ring of Honor during a ceremony at halftime.

2. The Hokies are 0-20 under coach James Johnson when shooting a lower percentage from the field than their opponent.

3. The Irish are 8-0 when outrebounding their opponent.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 71, Virginia Tech 66