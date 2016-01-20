Preview: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

Two teams coming off huge ACC road wins meet up Wednesday, when Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech. The Irish picked off then-No. 6 Duke on Saturday, the same day the Hokies beat Georgia Tech to snap a lengthy conference road drought.

Notre Dame’s 95-91 win was its first in eight tries at Cameron Indoor Stadium and its first road win over a top 10 team in five years. The Irish rode a career-high 31 points from reserve Bonzie Colson, who was 12-of-19 from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds. “Bonzie’s a big-game guy,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. “Bonzie’s such a warrior, and that’s why I wanted to start him the second half. I didn’t want to mess around. He’s rolling and giving us some toughness.” Virginia Tech rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to post a 78-77 win, its first ACC road victory in its last 19 tries.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (12-6, 4-1 ACC): Zach LeDay scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots in the Georgia Tech game and he has averaged 20.3 points on 27-of-51 shooting over his last four. Justin Bibbs (54.5 percent) ranks sixth in the country in 3-point shooting, but his scoring average varies greatly in road (8.2 points) and home (14.6) games. The Hokies have won four of their last five, by a total of 10 points, and they are 5-2 in games decided by one possession or overtime.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (12-5, 3-2): Demetrius Jackson is coming off a 24-point, 10-of-16 shooting night and he has averaged 20.6 points over his last four games. “We were really calm,” teammate Steve Vasturia told reporters after the Duke win. “Demetrius was really calm. He just kind of ran the show, kept us under control at both ends of the floor. All of us came in here with the mindset that we had nothing to lose and it showed.” The Irish rank seventh in the country in field goal percentage at 49.9 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Looking ahead, Virginia Tech’s next two games are home dates with No. 2 North Carolina (Jan. 24) and No. 17 Louisville (Jan. 27).

2. The Irish have won the last five in the series - all by 11 points or more - including an 85-60 win in the last matchup on Jan. 22, 2015.

3. Notre Dame seeks to match its longest winning streak of the season, which it has done twice.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 84, Virginia Tech 80