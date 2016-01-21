Notre Dame 83, Virginia Tech 81

Notre Dame guard Steve Vasturia’s layup with 57 seconds left Wednesday night supplied the winning points as the Fighting Irish rallied for an 83-81 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Virginia Tech at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

After Vasturia’s bucket put the Irish up 83-79, the Hokies closed within two points when forward Zach LeDay converted a layup.

Virginia Tech had a chance to tie or win after getting a defensive stop. However, guard Seth Allen misfired on a 3-pointer, and Notre Dame forward Zach Auguste ripped down his 15th rebound as time expired.

Auguste led Notre Dame (13-5, 4-2 ACC) with 22 points, while point guard Demetrius Jackson added 18. Reserve forward Bonzie Colson scored 15 points, while Vasturia finished with 14.

LeDay tallied 22 points for Virginia Tech (12-7, 4-2), while Allen finished with 20 points and eight assists. Guard Justin Bibbs hit for 12 points, and forward Shane Henry contributed 11.

The Hokies led through most of the first half, taking a 45-37 advantage to intermission as Allen canned three free throws with 0.1 seconds left.

Virginia Tech still owned a 66-59 edge at the 8:03 mark of the second half, but the Irish reeled it in, grabbing the lead for good on Jackson’s three-point play with just over three minutes left.