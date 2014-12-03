Preview: Virginia Tech at Penn State

Penn State senior guard D.J. Newbill has become one of the nation’s top offensive threats while averaging 25 points and shooting almost 50 percent from the field. Newbill looks to stay hot as he leads the improved Nittany Lions against visiting Virginia Tech on Wednesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Newbill has scored at least 22 in five straight games and will face a Hokies team that has won two straight and is allowing 39.1 percent shooting under first-year coach Buzz Williams.

The only loss for Penn State was against Charlotte 106-97 in double overtime and the Nittany Lions have won four in a row since by a total of 17 points. Virginia Tech has recorded two comfortable victories since a pair of disparaging losses to Northern Iowa and Appalachian State and will meet its first power-six conference team of the season. The Hokies have been efficient offensively and are among the best in the nation at 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-2): Leading scorer Adam Smith (14.3) has come off the bench the previous three games and made 16-of-25 from the field while posting 48 points in the last two. “Whether I start or not, I’ve got to produce,” the junior guard told reporters. “It’s the same game. Everybody’s got to contribute in some way or some form.” Smith has drained 17-of-34 from behind the 3-point arc and 6-5 freshman guard Justin Bibbs, who is averaging 12.2 points, has made 12-of-17 from long range.

ABOUT PENN STATE (6-1): Freshman Shep Garner has made quite an impression alongside Newbill in the backcourt, averaging 10.9 points while draining 16-of-35 from 3-point range. Forward Brandon Taylor has not shot the ball well overall (40.4 percent), but is contributing 10.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and a team-high 1.6 blocks. Forward Ross Travis reached double figures for the first time this season with 14 points in the 88-80 win over Bucknell on Friday and leads the team in rebounding (7.4).

TIP-INS

1. The Hokies are 6-1 all time against Penn State with their only loss coming in the 2007 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

2. Newbill has led the team in scoring in all seven games while at least tying for lead six times in assists.

3. Virginia Tech’s 6-10 F Joey van Zegeren is averaging 10.8 points with team highs in rebounding (6.5) and blocks (2.0).

PREDICTION: Penn State 68, Virginia Tech 62