Penn State 61, Virginia Tech 58: D.J. Newbill scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half as the Nittany Lions rallied from eight down to defeat the visiting Hokies in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Newbill, who came in averaging 25 points, did not score in the first 15 minutes of the game before Penn State (7-1) found a way to win its fifth straight contest. Freshman Shep Garner contributed 13 points while Ross Travis hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds as the Nittany Lions had a 47-38 edge on the boards.

Joey van Zegeren led the way with 18 points – despite going 0-of-7 from the free-throw line – and grabbed 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech (4-3). Freshman Justin Bibbs added 16 points and Ahmed Hill had nine rebounds, but missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer after Newbill missed two free throws.

Virginia Tech led by as many as seven in the first half, but Penn State scored the final nine points – including Newbill’s first five of the game – to take a 30-27 lead at intermission. The Hokies scored 15 of the next 19 points to open the second half, capped by Bibbs’ 3-pointer, for a 42-34 edge with under 12 minutes left.

John Johnson converted a three-point play and Newbill scored eight as the Nittany Lions ran off 14 straight points to move in front 48-42 with 6:17 to go. Virginia Tech fell behind by nine before pulling within 57-54 on Bibbs’ 3-pointer with 43.2 seconds left, but Johnson answered with a basket and Garner made two free throws as Penn State held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn State has won two of eight meetings with the Hokies – both in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (also winning in 2007). … Virginia Tech came into the game shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range before making 1-of-7 in the first half and 4-of-14 overall. … The Nittany Lions survived despite shooting 37 percent from the field and turning the ball over 17 times.