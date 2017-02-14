Preview: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams told his players he wanted them to change their approach after getting pummeled at Virginia back on Feb. 1. That worked Sunday against the No. 13 Cavaliers, and the Hokies will try to keep the momentum going in a quick turnaround Tuesday at Pittsburgh, which is also coming off a surprising win of its own.

Senior guard Seth Allen scored on a layup with three seconds left to lift the Hokies past visiting Virginia 80-78 in double overtime, as the Hokies snapped a two-game losing streak despite losing sophomore guard Chris Clarke to a season-ending torn ACL with 9:49 left in regulation and leading scorer Zach LeDay to fouls with 1:22 left in regulation. The Hokies, who trailed by 14 at halftime, forced overtime when junior guard Ty Outlaw tipped in a miss and kept their hopes alive when junior guard Justin Bibbs closed the first overtime with a 3-pointer. “The Saturday after UVA (a 71-48 loss on Feb. 1), I said, ‘Guys, I don’t care if we win or lose the rest of the way. It doesn’t matter,’” Williams said after the win. “(I told them) I care about how hard we play, I care about how much we care about one another, I care about how tough we are.” Sophomore guard Cameron Johnson scored 22 points, senior forward Michael Young added 21 and nine rebounds and senior guard Jamel Artis scored 16 points to go with 10 assists as Pittsburgh held off fast-charging Syracuse 80-75 on Saturday for its second win after eight straight losses.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (17-7, 6-6 ACC): Allen (12.7 points) paced the Hokies with 20 points, hitting three 3-pointers; Bibbs added 16 points and LeDay (15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds) finished with 11. The loss of Clarke (11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists) is a devastating one for the Hokies; his flexibility and versatility helped Virginia Tech establish pace offensively while allowing the team to deploy small lineups. Williams says that Bibbs (8.8 points, 39.9 percent shooting percentage, 29.8 minutes per game) will need to step up in Clarke's absence.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (14-11, 3-9): Johnson (12.0 points, 4.4 rebounds) matched a career high with six 3-point field goals and senior forward Sheldon Jeter (7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds) recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Panthers avenged an earlier 11-point loss to the Orange. Young (20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds), who played without a protective mask to protect an eye injury for the first time in nearly a month, returned to playing in the post, making 7-of-13 shots and taking just one 3-pointer. The 6-9 senior spent a significant portion of the season out on the perimeter (3.7 3-point attempts per game at 37 percent) that showed off his improved range but also left the Panthers without any legitimate post presence.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split four games since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013-14, but the Panthers have won seven of the last nine overall.

2. After the Panthers, the Hokies, still entertaining hopes to be invited to the NCAA Tournament, play at Louisville on Saturday.

3. Young, preparing for a career in professional basketball, has taken 92 shots from the arc this season after attempting a combined total of 57 in his first three seasons.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 78, Virginia Tech 71