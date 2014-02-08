FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh 62, Virginia Tech 57 (2OT)
February 8, 2014

Pittsburgh 62, Virginia Tech 57 (2OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Va. Tech to 0-for-13 in OT in 3RD graph CHANGE Va. Tech last lead to 3:03 to play 5TH graph)

No. 22 Pittsburgh 62, Virginia Tech 57 (2OT): Cameron Wright poured in 18 points and the Panthers’ defense stifled the visiting Hokies in extra time en route to a narrow victory.

James Robinson added 16 points for Pittsburgh (20-4, 8-3 ACC), which has won back-to-back overtime games as it prepares for a rematch with top-ranked Syracuse on Wednesday. Josh Newkirk contributed 11 points off the bench as the Panthers prevailed despite shooting 37.5 percent.

Jarrell Eddie’s 15 points paced the Hokies (8-15, 1-10), who have lost 10 straight games. Joey Van Zegeren and Devin Wilson added 10 points for Virginia Tech, which went 0-for-13 with four turnovers in overtime and shot just 32.1 percent for the game.

After a Robinson four-point play with 33.4 seconds left forced extra time, the teams slogged through a listless OT period before Lamar Patterson’s layup - the first field goal by either team in overtime - put Pittsburgh ahead 54-52 with 4:20 remaining in double OT. Four straight Wright free throws put the Panthers ahead for good, and Virginia Tech missed four shots in the final 17 seconds in a fitting end to the game.

With Pittsburgh up 27-26 after a tight first half, Virginia Tech went back in front on the first possession of the second half and a Cadarian Raines tip-in gave the Hokies a 34-29 advantage with 16:29 remaining. Pittsburgh rallied to draw even before the midway point of the half and pulled ahead on Newkirk’s slam following a Wright steal with 5:01 left, but Eddie’s fifth 3 from the corner tied it once more and Wilson hit a driving bank shot to put Virginia Tech ahead with 3:03 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Saturday marked the Hokies’ first double-overtime game since dropping a 104-100 decision to Maryland on Feb. 27, 2010. Pittsburgh last played more than one OT on Feb. 12, 2010, defeating West Virginia 98-95 in triple overtime. ... The win clinched the Panthers’ 13th consecutive 20-win season. ... Patterson finished with five points on 1-for-9 shooting while missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

