Allen's 3-pointer caps Virginia Tech's comeback victory

Seth Allen hit a clutch 3-pointer and Virginia Tech overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to pick up a key road win over Pittsburgh 66-63 on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

Allen hit a go-ahead triple with 1:08 left, and the Panthers missed three potential game-tying 3-pointers on their final possession.

It was the second straight win for the Hokies (18-7, 7-6 ACC), who continue to boost their NCAA Tournament resume. Virginia Tech also beat No. 14 Virginia over the weekend.

Virginia Tech was led by Ahmed Hill and his 17 points, which featured three made 3-pointers and 5-of-9 shooting. Hill was one of four Hokies to score in double figures and was joined by Justin Robinson (15 points), Justin Bibbs (11 points) and Zach LeDay (10 points).

Allen scored eight points, but hit the biggest shot of the game. His triple put Virginia Tech up 64-63 and was part of a 7-0 run by the Hokies that helped snap a three-game road losing streak.

Tuesday's game was the first the Hokies had without sophomore guard Chris Clarke, who tore his ACL in the game against Virginia. Clarke averaged 11.4 points per game.

The Panthers (14-12, 3-10) led 63-59 with less than two minutes left, but could not win their third game in a row.

Cameron Johnson had 17 points for Pittsburgh. Senior forwards Michael Young and Jamel Artis, the team's top two scorers, were both held below their season averages. The duo combined for 30 points but needed 34 field goal attempts to get there.

Pittsburgh outshot Virginia Tech, 41.7 percent to 40 percent from the field and also out-rebounded the Hokies, 43-29.

The difference was made at the free throw line. The Hokies were 12-from-15 from the charity stripe, while the Panthers had only five attempts and made three.