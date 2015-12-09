Preview: Virginia Tech at Radford

Virginia Tech seeks to avenge last season’s 68-66 loss to crosstown rival Radford when it visits the Dedmon Center on Wednesday. The Hokies shouldn’t be low on confidence entering the game after routing Arkansas Pine-Bluff 80-45 on Saturday.

Jalen Hudson had a game-high 15 points to lead five players in double figures for Virginia Tech. The Hokies didn’t shoot the ball at 40.4 percent, but their ability to get to the free-throw line made the difference against Arkansas Pine-Bluff as they went 31-of-40 from the charity stripe compared to 11-of-17 for the Golden Lions. Virginia Tech leads the nation in free throw attempts per game with 34.1. Radford, meanwhile, suffered its first conference loss of the season 63-58 to reigning Big South champion Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (5-3): The Hokies’ loss to Radford last season was their first after beating the Highlanders four straight times in the series. Despite leading 66-60 with a little over two minutes remaining, Virginia Tech allowed Radford to go on a 8-0 run to win the game. Justin Bibbs, who missed the potential game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left, comes into Wednesday’s game shooting 65.5 percent from behind the arc - the fourth-best percentage in the nation.

ABOUT RADFORD (5-4): Taj Owens knocked down a jumper in the final 42 seconds that pulled Radford within 61-58 of Coastal Carolina, but the Highlanders never got a chance to get it closer as Ed Polite Jr. turned the ball over twice in the closing seconds, and the Chanticleers sank two free throws to seal it. Owens finished with 10 points, and Cameron Jones had a game-high 21 points with five 3-pointers. Rashun Davis (team-best 14.8 points per game) scored only four, but reached 1,000 for his career in Sunday’s game.

1. Virginia Tech’s first true road game of the season is only 12 miles away at the Dedmon Center, where a sold-out crowd is expected - the Highlanders’ first home sellout since hosting the 2009 Big South tournament.

2. Radford is 1-25 against ACC teams all-time, with its lone win coming over the Hokies last season.

3. Highlanders G YaYa Anderson needs one more point to reach 1,000 for his career. He would become the 29th player in program history to accomplish the feat.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 67, Radford 65