Virginia Tech 74, Radford 65

Guard Seth Allen came off the bench to spark Virginia Tech to a 74-65 win over Radford on Wednesday night at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Va.

Virginia Tech jumped out to a 23-8 lead and led by double digits for much of the game before Radford made a late charge. After leading by 18 with eight minutes to play, the Hokies saw their lead trimmed to 62-56 on a layup from Highlanders guard Cameron Jones with 2:47 left.

But forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. hit a layup off an assist from Allen and the Hokies made some clinching free throws in the final minutes to hold off the Highlanders.

Allen scored 17 points to lead four Virginia Tech players in double figures Blackshear came off the bench to contribute 13 points and guard Jalen Hudson added 12 for the Hokies, who improved to 6-3 under first-year coach Buzz Williams.

Jones led the Highlanders (5-5) with 14 points and forward Brandon Holcomb added 13.

Virginia Tech led 41-27 at halftime behind 11 points from Allen. Forward Kion Brown had eight points to lead Radford in the first half.

Radford outrebounded Virginia Tech 39-33 but couldn’t overcome 3-of-20 shooting on 3-pointers.