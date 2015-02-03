Preview: Virginia Tech at Syracuse

Coming off its worst defensive performance in more than five years, Syracuse hopes to tighten things up Tuesday against visiting Virginia Tech. The Orange allowed 93 points in last Monday’s 10-point loss at North Carolina as the Tar Heels became the first opponent to shoot better than 48 percent or score more than 83 points against Syracuse this season. It was the most points the Orange had allowed since the 2008-09 campaign as the team fell for the third time in four games.

Virginia Tech’s slump dates back even further, as it has dropped eight of its last nine, including a 68-66 defeat versus Syracuse last month. The Hokies have gotten used to close games of late, as their last three contests have all been decided by exactly three points. The Hokies’ Justin Bibbs had team highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup with the Orange, although he was quiet in Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest in his return from a concussion.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-12, 1-7 ACC): The Hokies have surpassed 70 points only once during their 1-8 stretch, although Bibbs’ four-game absence certainly didn’t help matters. The freshman guard leads the team with 13.4 points per game and played 20 minutes against Wake Forest, totaling 10 points as the Hokies lost despite placing six players in double figures. Adam Smith is second on the team in scoring (13.2) and had 26 points - including six 3-pointers - in an overtime win against Pittsburgh four days before the loss to Wake Forest.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (14-7, 5-3): Like the Hokies, the Orange also lost one of their top scorers and rebounders for the season last month as freshman Chris McCullough (9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) tore his ACL - a damaging blow to a team that didn’t have much depth to begin with. Syracuse’s bench has managed a total of eight points in the five games since McCullough was injured. Four Orange players see at least 30 minutes per game, led by Trevor Cooney (37.3), who has made 56 3-pointers - seven more than all of his teammates combined.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech’s third-leading scorer and top rebounder Joey Van Zegeren (9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds) left the team in late January.

2. Syracuse leading scorer Rakeem Christmas (18.4 points, nine rebounds) has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 18 of his 21 games.

3. Orange F Tyler Roberson, the primary replacement for McCullough, has scored in double figures three straight games and has not recorded a turnover in four of his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 59, Virginia Tech 56